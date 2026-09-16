Labor Day 2026, the City of Philadelphia celebrated Sam Staten Jr. — an experience he will never forget

LIUNA-Laborers Local 332 leader Sam Staten Jr., surrounded by Philadelphia City Councilmembers, Mayor Cherelle Parker and State Sen. Vincent Hughes, is honored with a street renaming of Thompson Street to Samuel Staten, Jr. Drive.

Photo by Webster Riddick

By Thera Martin

The large crowd that convened last Monday at 1300 W. Thompson Street in North Philadelphia were not there just to celebrate the Labor Day holiday. They came to celebrate the legacy of a man with the unveiling of a new street sign: Samuel Staten, Jr. Drive. The number of people who showed up on a day meant as a relaxing day off from work, when they could have been anywhere, spoke volumes to how they felt about the labor leader.

Samuel “Sam” Staten Jr. has followed in his legendary father Samuel Staten Sr.’s footsteps, working in the skilled trades. He began his career in the early 1970s as a young field laborer with the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA). Now the business manager for LIUNA Local 332 — a role once held by his father — Staten worked his way up through various positions in the local and beyond.

Sam is visibly moved when presented with a beautiful painting of him and his legendary father Samuel Staten, Sr. He is joined on stage with LDC Business manager Ryan Boyer, and Sam’s wife, Toni Staten. Photo by Webster Riddick

Since 2016, Staten Jr. has served as vice president of LIUNA’s international organization, has served as secretary-treasurer and delegate of the Laborers’ District Council of the Metropolitan Area of Philadelphia & Vicinity, and is the founder of the Samuel Staten Sr. Pre-Apprenticeship Program.

Labor Day 2026 was a day of tributes and celebration for Sam Staten, Jr., including recognition from Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, a longtime friend and supporter, . who was front and center for the street sign unveiling.

Sam is presented with the Key to the City award, flanked by (at left) Ryan Boyer, wife Toni Staten; and handing Sam the award is Chief Deputy Mayor Vanessa Garrett-Hartley, and City Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. Photo by Webster Riddick

“More than 50 years ago, Samuel “Sam” Staten Jr. began as a field laborer,” Parker said. “Today, he is a vice president of LIUNA and business manager of Laborers’ Local 332. Alongside the men and women of labor, he has spent his life opening doors and fighting for working families.” Parker went on to express her gratitude for his help in her own career. She then went on to present Staten with a “Key to the City.”

Vocalist Ashli Rice serenaded Staten with “Wind Beneath My Wings,” after which the mayor and City councilmembers gifted a beautiful portrait of Sam standing next to his dad. Staten was clearly moved by the gift.

Vocalist Ashli Rice sings “Wind Beneath My Wings,” in Sam’s honor. Photo by Webster Riddick

Parker went on to thank Ryan Boyer of the Philadelphia Building Trades and Laborers’ District Council; Local 332 leaders Cory Robinson, John McCarty, Malik Staten and Gracia Louis; Willie Singletary for organizing the grand event on behalf of the Mayor’s Office, as well as vocalist Ashli Rice, Councilmember Jeffery Young, Jr. (D-5th Dist.), supporters and well-wishers.

“Now, generations to come will see his name and know what he has meant to this city,” Parker said.

The Honorable Jacquelyn-Frazier Lyde with Philadelphia Branch NAACP President Catherine Hicks. Photo by Webster Riddick

Young introduced a resolution for the name change. He praised Staten as a “giant in the Labor Movement industry” and considered Labor Day the perfect day to hold the celebration.

“By recognizing Staten, you recognize its workers also,” Young said. “It’s a recognition of people, of skills, whose hands and determination built this country. It’s a tribute to the workers who organized and organized when it was dangerous. Who stood together, when standing together came at a cost. Who fought for wages, protections and opportunities so that generations of working people could depend on them now.”

Sam speaks to the audience about his beautiful reception and gifts in his honor, like this painting of him and his father Samuel Sr. Photo by Webster Riddick

“Samuel Staten Jr. has spent more than five decades standing up for workers,” Young said. “So today, on Labor Day in Philadelphia, we’re doing more than a street renaming. Philadelphia is saying thank you, for your lifetime of work. Thank you for your lifetime of leadership. Thank you for your lifetime of creating opportunities for others.”

“This significant milestone honors a true champion of our community and a dedicated leader of Laborers Local 332,” said City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. (D-4th Dist.). “Sam embodies commitment and sacrifice. His relentless advocacy for workers’ rights has transformed lives and improved conditions for countless individuals. With a leadership style rooted in compassion, he continually strives to uplift those around him and ensure every voice is heard.”

Sam Staten Jr. with retired school counselor Estelle Matthews. Photo by Webster Riddick

Staten’s 50 years of leadership “has helped open doors and create opportunities for generations of working families,” said Councilmember-At-Large, Katherine Gilmore Richardson “This is why it is the Samuel Staten Jr. Training Center that has proudly graced the cover of our Apprenticeship Guidebook year after year.”

Staten is always ready to help in any way he can, building upon the powerful legacy of his father, Samuel Staten Sr., Gilmore Richardson added. Full of pride and emotion, Staten was clearly moved by the accolades and distinction of having a street renamed in his honor.

It was a day he said he would never forget.

“It felt like the whole city came out to celebrate me [by] having a street renamed in my honor,” Staten said. “The mayor, several state senators, some state representatives, a host of City councilmembers, union members [from] everywhere, and of course my family — it was a bit overwhelming and yes, I did get emotional. I was touched down to my very core, As I sat on the stage, it almost felt surreal. I kept going in and out, in my mind. In life, you just don’t know what’s in store for you. For me, I’ve never lived my life to do things to claim glory and to get credit, so when people show genuine love like this, it fills you up.”

“I started thinking about family members who are no longer here,” Staten continued. “I thought about [those] whose spirit was there with me. I looked out at the crowd and all the people who came out for me — it was all very touching, for sure. Everything that I am today is because of the way my father and mother and grandparents raised me. I come from a strong family that sticks together, I understand I didn’t just “arrive.” I was nurtured. I was taught. People didn’t give up on me when I made a few bad choices in my early years. That’s why I [will not] give up on people today. I am humbled for the honor of having 13th and Thompson named after me.”