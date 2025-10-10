Latinidad at work: Celebrating culture, community, and leadership

Vanessa Caracoza, (3rd from left) serves as the deputy executive director of the Office of City Commissioners. Photo: phila.gov

phila.gov

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Office of Immigrant Affairs interviewed Vanessa Caracoza. Vanessa serves as the Deputy Executive Director of the Office of City Commissioners and the Executive Sponsor for the Latinidad City Resource Group (CRG). The interview highlights the importance of Hispanic representation in local government.

Can you explain the origin of the Latino CRG and its work?

Six years ago, the Latino CRG for Latinidad established a space of belonging. Our mission is to promote career advancement, cultural awareness, and professional development. These services include mentorship, advocacy, networking, and community connection.

What support systems are available within the city for Latino employees? How have they helped you thrive?

In 2022, I strengthened my leadership skills through workshops, mentorship, and training in the Lead Academy. I am also the President of the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) Philadelphia Chapter. These opportunities shaped my leadership journey and helped me thrive in serving Philadelphia.

What is the significance of working for the City as a Latino individual? How has your identity shaped your work in local government?

I came into the government by accident. Ten years ago, I worked in grassroots voter-engagement. I realized that public service was my calling. I now work in the Office of City Commissioners, which is the office responsible for city administering elections. My identity as a Latina has shaped my work by grounding me in community.

How do Latino employees support each other within the City? What are some networks or initiatives that foster community?

Conversations about our backgrounds almost always spark joy. The Latino CRG helps turn those conversations into an intentional, cross-department community. Meanwhile, the Mayor’s Office of Latino Engagement connects us with the Philadelphia Latino population. Together, the CRG and Mayor’s Office of Latino Engagement build a greater community.

Are there any challenges you face as a Latino employee in local government? If so, how have you been able to navigate those challenges?

Latino employees often face challenges around visibility and representation. I navigated those moments by leaning on allies and staying rooted in our shared community. I view each challenge as an opportunity to strengthen the path for those who will come after us.

What message would you like to share with fellow Latino individuals considering a career in local government?

I love working in city government. A career in city government gives you the chance to grow as a professional and person. At the heart of it, representation matters. Local government is stronger when it reflects the people it serves.

How can existing city employees join the Latino CRG group?

We’re always looking for new members to join! Employees can fill out our interest form to get connected. From there, they can join meetings, participate in events, or take on a leadership role. We welcome everyone who wants to be part of building community and advocating for Latinos in City government.