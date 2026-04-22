Lawmakers, advocates call on Pennsylvania to follow federal directive, stop intercepting benefits from foster youth

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HARRISBURG, Pa. — Following new federal directives, advocates gathered from across the state on April 13 to demand the passage of H.B. 151, bipartisan legislation that would end the practice intercepting benefits intended for foster youth and conserve benefits in a savings account for when a foster youth exits care.

“This is about fairness, and following federal law,” said state Rep. Rick Krajewski, the lead sponsor of the bill. “What makes up a fraction of the state’s spending could make a huge difference in the lives of foster youth, who face high rates of homelessness, addiction and depression.

Just as other foster children do not pay for their own costs of care or other county services, children who receive public benefits shouldn’t either. Instead of fighting over paperwork and bureaucracy, let’s fight for the future of these children.”

This December, the Office of Administration for Children and Families demanded that states no longer intercept foster youth’s social security. Ten states across the country have barred the interception of these benefits so far.

“These are funds that for many that could mean the difference between homelessness and stable housing, between needing to work multiple jobs and having time to attend college, between lacking healthcare and receiving necessary treatment. These youth are not asking for handouts, they’re asking for what’s already theirs,” said state Rep. Sheryl Delozier, the co-prime sponsor of the bill. “It’s a bipartisan issue. Not one that’s defined by Republicans or Democrats, urban or rural. This is an issue that affects children in the foster care system no matter where they live.”

Former foster youth Antonio Gonzalez-Dennis spoke about his experience missing seasons of sports while in high school and college because he struggled to purchase basic items, like running shoes or a bowling ball, only to find out that officials had been intercepting more than $500 dollars a month in survivors’ benefits.

“Now, I’ve been lucky enough to have some great people in my life who were willing to help when I needed it. But if DHS had done a better job of seeing to my needs or if I had access to my benefits, I wouldn’t have had to lean so heavily on teachers, friends, and caregivers,” Gonzalez said. “That’s why H.B. 151 is needed right now. It would make sure that kids in the system have their benefits saved for them in individual accounts that they actually know about. Passing H.B. 151 is a real chance to make sure DHS is accountable to the children it’s supposed to serve.”

The legislation was first introduced in the 2023-24 session, following reporting that Philadelphia was not conserving foster benefits despite a city ordinance banning the practice.

Several advocacy groups support the legislation, including Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children, Disability Rights PA, Children First, the Defenders Association of Philadelphia and the Juvenile Law Center.

“We strongly support efforts to protect and preserve the financial resources of foster youth, ensuring that funds intended for their well-being are used to build a stable and successful future. House Bill 151 represents an important step toward fairness and accountability in how benefits are managed,” said Rachael Hunter, policy director for Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children.

“We commend Representatives Rick Krajewski and Sheryl Delozier for their leadership and commitment to this issue. By advancing H.B.151, we are affirming that foster youth deserve the same opportunity as their peers to access and benefit from resources meant to support their growth, independence, and long-term success.”