Local foster parent charged in death of child

District Attorney Larry Krasner (at podium), with other city officials, announce charges against Carprice Williams in the murder of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford.

Screen grab: DAO Facebook

Foster mother Carprice Williams has been charged with murder and related offenses in the death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford.

By Denise Clay-Murray

Last Thursday, Carprice Williams was charged with murder, child endangerment and other offenses in the death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford.

Williams, a teacher in the School District of Philadelphia, was Malayshia’s foster parent and reported her missing on Oct. 26. The child was missing for 10 days before her body was found in the trunk of a car parked in a Lindenwold, New Jersey apartment complex late Wednesday night, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner.

As he announced the charges in a news conference on Thursday, Krasner, like the community leaders, law enforcement, and city officials behind him at a Thursday press conference, worked hard to contain his emotions.

“This is truly a sad day for Philadelphia,” he said. “For nine days, family members, friends, concerned neighbors and our law enforcement partners scoured the Philadelphia area, hoping to find Malayshia alive. Sadly, that is not the case. There are no words we can say to ease her family’s pain from this unimaginable loss, but the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is committed to ensuring there will be a just and vigorous prosecution in this case.”

Malayshia had been living with Williams in her home on the 500 block of North Simpson Street in West Philadelphia for two years. The last time she had been seen going into her home was on Oct. 22. There was video recovered that shows that on Oct. 26, the day that Williams reported her missing, Malayshia’s body was removed from the home and placed into a vehicle, Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski of the DAO’s Homicide and Non-Fatal Shootings Unit, said.

This is obviously a heartbreaking case involving the death of a little girl who brought joy to her community and who should still be alive today,” she said. “This is an active and ongoing investigation, but I want to thank our law enforcement partners at the Philadelphia Police Department and FBI for their coordinated investigation. We will work tirelessly to bring justice to Malayshia’s family and to hold this defendant accountable for this brutal crime.

Malayshia attended the Robert E. Lamberton Elementary School in Overbrook Park, and crisis counselors have been made available for the children. The family is also getting assistance from the District Attorney Office’s Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement for Survivors (CARES) Unit.

We are judged by how the children of our community fare. Until we can say the children are fine, we are not fine,” said Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller, senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. “Malayshia’s family and community are hurting deeply, but as a community we will come together and love on them and support them to let them know that they are not alone.”

Marketa Brown, Malayshia’s aunt, spoke at the press conference.

“This is a very tough time for our family, but we would like to thank everyone who helped search for Malayshia,” she said. “We appreciate the outpouring of love, support and concern. We are now asking for privacy and space while we grieve and prepare to lay our loved one to rest.”

Williams, who is also a 5th grade teacher at the Louis C. Cassidy School according to reports, was the subject of an out of court settlement in 2021 between the family of two young children including a 4-year-old who nearly died from bleeding in her brain and malnutrition. This was four years prior to Malayshia being placed in her care.

The question that will most certainly be asked even as Williams’s trial precedes is how she was able to not only get another foster child, but also how she was able to remain an educator following the lawsuit.

It’s a question that will probably lead to public hearings in City Council chambers.

“As a father of two young children, I find this tragedy especially hard to bear,” Council President Kenyatta Johnson said in a statement. “Our children are among our most precious responsibilities, and we must do everything in our power to protect them. We must also take a hard look at the circumstances surrounding Malayshia’s disappearance and the systems entrusted with her care.”

A date for Williams’s arraignment on her charges has not yet been set.