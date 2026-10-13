Mayor Parker announces full lineup for One Philly HBCU Week 2026

City of Philadelphia and Philadelphia Eagles to host weeklong celebration of HBCU excellence, culture, tradition and community, October 26–31

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has announced the official lineup for One Philly HBCU Week 2026, a six-day celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities featuring music, faith, career opportunities, Greek life, community events and two marquee HBCU football games at Lincoln Financial Field.

Taking place October 26 through October 31, One Philly HBCU Week will bring students, alumni, families, faith leaders, employers and HBCU supporters together for events across Philadelphia. The week is hosted by the City of Philadelphia in partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles and community partners.

“One Philly HBCU Week is about celebrating the excellence, history and traditions of our HBCUs while creating opportunities for the next generation,” Parker said. “Whether you are a student considering college, a proud HBCU graduate, a member of the Divine Nine or simply someone who loves the culture, there is something for you during this week. We want Philadelphia to come together and show the country how we celebrate HBCU excellence — One Philly style.”

The week culminates at Lincoln Financial Field with two HBCU football matchups: Lincoln University vs. Virginia Union University on October 30, followed by Delaware State University vs. Norfolk State University on October 31.

One Philly HBCU Week 2026 Official Event Lineup

Monday, October 26

HBCU Classic Week – Clergy Appreciation

5–7 p.m.

Community College of Philadelphia

Tuesday, October 27

HBCU Classic One Philly Showcase Battle of the Bands – High School & Community

6–8 p.m.

West Philadelphia High School

Wednesday, October 28

HBCU Classic Collegiate Choir Competition

7–9 p.m.

Church of Christian Compassion

Friday, October 30

HBCU Classic College & Job Fair

2–6 p.m.

Lincoln Financial Field

HBCU Classic Collegiate & Alumni Step Show

3–5 p.m.

Lincoln Financial Field

HBCU Classic: Lincoln University vs. Virginia Union University

7–10 p.m.

Lincoln Financial Field

Featuring a halftime performance by Ludacris

Saturday, October 31

HBCU Classic Battle of the Bands

11 a.m.–1:15 p.m.

Lincoln Financial Field

HBCU Classic: Delaware State University vs. Norfolk State University

3–5:30 p.m.

Lincoln Financial Field

“We have worked intentionally to make One Philly HBCU Week more than a football weekend,” said Willie Singletary, senior project manager in the Office of Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “This lineup brings together education, employment, faith, music, Greek life, alumni and athletics so there is something for everyone. We are excited to welcome Philadelphia and visitors from across the region to be part of this celebration of HBCU excellence, culture, tradition and community.”

One Philly HBCU Week reflects the City’s commitment to creating opportunities for young people, supporting educational pathways and bringing residents together around Philadelphia’s strong HBCU and Black Greek-letter organization communities.

Additional information about registration, tickets, and individual events will be shared as details are finalized.