Mayor Parker at the mid-point

Mayor Parker’s bi-annual SDP meeting and council testimony

By Constance Garcia-Barrio Photography by Quinton Davis/ City of Philadelphia

Two years at Philadelphia’s helm have meant achievements and challenges aplenty for Mayor Cherelle L. Parker.

Having completed half of her term as the city’s first Black woman mayor, she welcomes both.

“Are some days heavy?” Parker said. “Absolutely. Are there obstacles? Absolutely. But I’m a doer. I embrace the challenges.”

Parker’s roll-up-your-sleeves stance seems built on honoring her working-class roots and serving the community that elected her.

“I come from very humble beginnings,” said the mayor, whose mother was a teenager when Parker was born. “My grandparents raised me.

My biological father was not a constant in my life.”

Parker lost her mother at age 11 and her grandmother, “my rock,” at age 16. Throughout those formative years, she was encouraged by the proverbial village of aunts, uncles, and mentors who supported her.

“WDAS sent me to Africa when I was 17,” Parker said. “They bought me luggage so I could go. I’ve had so much help. Now it’s time to serve.”

Parker acknowledged the critical mentoring she received from former City Councilmembers Marian Tasco and the late Augusta Clark. She also credits Congressman Dwight Evans with sharing his political know-how with her.

The savvy gained from those veteran politicos has helped guide her administration.

Enacting policy with Philadelphia’s future in mind

“As to my accomplishments in the last two years, let me start with what I promised during my campaign: a safer, cleaner, greener Philadelphia,” Parker said.

Regarding public safety, Parker mentioned hiring Kevin Bethel, former chief of school safety at the School District of Philadelphia, as police commissioner.

“Homicides are down by 4.5% in the past two years,” Parker said. “If we continue on this path, we’ll likely hit a 50-year low.”

The mayor also spoke of innovations like the Kensington Neighborhood Wellness Court. The program gives people who would otherwise be arrested for public drug use a chance for same-day physical and behavioral health assessment. The wellness court also provides basic medical care and withdrawal management.

Philly’s streets have not only become safer but more attractive, thanks to her “Cleaner City” drive, Parker noted. This program aims to tackle litter, illegal dumping, graffiti, and blight.

Some 1,500 new “Big Belly” trash receptacles encourage Philadelphians to pitch in.

The program’s block cleaning, removal of abandoned cars, and surveillance cameras to capture dumping also help spiff up the streets, she said.

A partnership with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s (PHS) Tree Tenders has advanced the mayor’s goal of a greener city. PHS trains Tree Tenders, neighborhood volunteers who plant and monitor the growth of trees to the tune of some 3,000 trees planted a year.

“I’ve always been nutty about trees,” Parker said.

The mayor noted that a lack of trees can create urban heat islands. These higher temperatures due to less shade can exacerbate asthma and other respiratory conditions. In addition, a denser tree canopy usually translates into fewer robberies, burglaries, thefts and shootings, research shows.

Providing adequate and affordable housing for Philadelphia’s residents is also a priority for Parker.

“I’m on a mission to save homes,” she said. “Seventy percent of the city’s housing consists of row homes. Seventy-five percent of those homes were built before 1950,” she said, acknowledging the need for repairs and the expense involved. “We have to help people have access to homes.”

Mayor Parker and her team developed H.O.M.E. (Housing Opportunities Made Easy) to put solid housing within reach for more Philadelphians. H.O.M.E. has earmarked $2 billion to create and preserve 30,000 homes through new construction, preservation, zoning reform, funding for repairs (Basic Systems Repair, Restore, Repair, Renew), and programs like the ONE Philly Mortgage, to boost housing accessibility for all income levels. There are also millions of dollars set aside for renters under the program.

“I don’t want a used-to-be city [as in] ‘This used to be a nice neighborhood, this used to be a nice city.’,” Parker said.

Facing challenges head-on

Parker’s cleaner-city plan faced a test this past July when AFSCME District Council 33 sanitation workers went on strike for eight days.

Philadelphians placed their trash in dumpsters at designated collection points throughout the city while the administration and the workers negotiated a settlement. The strike’s resolution included a raise and signing bonus for the workers. Managing trash collection and minimizing health hazards during the strike cost the city several million dollars.

Parker also had a tough fight over the proposed Chinatown arena. She seems to have filed the outcome under ‘all’s well that ends well.’

“We get a joint venture between Comcast and the Sixers, and Comcast will help bring a WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) to Philadelphia,” she said.

Meanwhile, “Reimagining Market East,” a revitalization initiative the mayor launched in 2024, seeks to bring commerce and entertainment to the corridor that runs from Broad Street to Old City. The program entails boosting aesthetic appeal, Parker said. Landscape architecture — trees, flowers, and other measures — will beautify the area.

“We will also bring in businesses,” she said. “Strategically placed cameras will help ensure public safety.”’

Public transportation, “the beating heart of the city,” as Parker puts it, also reached a crisis point in the summer due to the state legislature’s budget impasse. The mayor designated more funds for SEPTA. In addition, the new Key Advantage Program gives City workers a SEPTA Key Card that works just like a monthly pass.

Navigating the new national terrain

Events and decisions on the national scene have sometimes caused shockwaves in Philadelphia. Under the Supreme Court’s recent rulings on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Philadelphia’s old contracting and procurement policies became illegal.

In response, Parker ended Philadelphia’s specific racial/gender-based targets for city contracting.

Sharp criticism followed.

“I don’t agree with the Supreme Court’s DEI decision about the legality of DEI, but I’m making sure that the City of Philadelphia operates within the law,” Parker said. “We’re shifting our focus to small and local businesses.”

Last month, the mayor signed an executive order to create the Office of Business Impact and Economic Advancement to focus on the sectors mentioned.

Parker drew a clear line between legal obligations and her own views on the matter, stating, “My personal values haven’t changed.”

Still, while these and other challenges confront the city, Parker struck a celebratory note. She is looking forward to Philadelphia’s marking the nation’s 250th anniversary during next year’s sesquicentennial events.

“We’re the birthplace of democracy,” said Parker, mentioning the late Pope Francis’ visit to the city in 2015 during the World Meeting of Families and the Super Bowl Parades in 2018 and 2025. “We have to deliver big on events. We’ve shown that we have that capacity.”

“We’re all working together to make sure that Philadelphia is prepared,” Parker added, noting that the hospitality sector will give visitors a warm welcome.

Parker responded with the same practicality to the possibility that ICE (Immigration, Enforcement, and Customs) might make it hard for visitors to obtain visas or perhaps raise other issues before or during the FIFA ( Fédération Internationale des Associations de Football) games.

Rather than dwell on such thoughts, the mayor cited the city’s handling of past crises.

“Who could have anticipated a medical jet crashing in a residential area?” she said, speaking of the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance that plummeted to the ground in January in Northeast Philadelphia, killing six people and injuring many more. “We’ve had mass shootings. We could not have anticipated those events, but we handled them.”

The anniversary celebration will have a rousing start with the first-ever New Year’s Eve concert on the steps of the Art Museum. This free event will feature LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and other top-tier performers. Fireworks will blaze in the sky at midnight.

Parker seems to savor the light moments but doesn’t deny the pressure of her job.

“For me, the pressure is a privilege,” she said. “I’ve learned that I have to stay laser-focused. I’m going to continue being the best mayor I can be.”

For information about the New Year’s Eve event, visit: www.phila.gov/2025-12-12-city-of-philadelphia-and-mayor-cherelle-l-parker-announce-a-free-new-years-eve-concert-and-fireworks-show-on-the-parkway/. For a comprehensive listing of all of the upcoming 2026 events, visit: www.phila.gov/2026-events/.