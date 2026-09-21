McClinton, State House make history with historic gathering in Philadelphia

Pa. House Speaker Joanna McClinton enters chamber to preside over the special Pennsylvania House session at Congress Hall in Philadelphia on Sept. 9, 2026. (Photo/Speaker McClinton’s office)

Speaker McClinton gavels in the session. (Photo/Speaker McClinton’s office)

On September 9, the Pennsylvania state House met for a historic legislative session in Independence National Park’s Congress Hall, marking one of the few times the body has met outside of Harrisburg since the early 19th century.

Speaker Joanna McClinton, D-Phila./Delaware, presided over the session, which commemorated Pennsylvania’s role in the nation’s founding, as well as the day the new country adopted the official name “United States of America.” Prior to Sept. 9, 1776, it had been known as the United Colonies.

House members during the session. (Photo/Speaker McClinton’s office)

During the session, lawmakers voted on two resolutions celebrating the 250th anniversaries of the Declaration of Independence and the adoption of the Pennsylvania Constitution, which laid the groundwork for the U.S. Constitution nearly a decade later.

“Today we put aside the labels that traditionally define our institution. Today, rather than Republicans and Democrats, we stand united as Pennsylvanians as we celebrate our commonwealth’s transformative role in the creation of the United States of America,” McClinton said.

“Looking back 250 years, it may be tempting to believe that what happened in these hallowed halls was inevitable — that liberty was destined to triumph. But for 250 years, Americans have continued to sacrifice to attain liberty, opportunity and freedom.

“Even during challenging times, we must remain a beacon for those around the world who still risk their livelihoods, their property, their freedom and their lives in the hope of escaping oppression and determining their own destiny.”

Mayor Parker addresses the House members. (Photo/Speaker McClinton’s office)

McClinton said that, in addition to legislative business, the state House collaborated with America250PA to offer a civic education program to more than 80 students from across Pennsylvania. During the day, students, who were designated by state House members, visited historic sites and engaged with leaders from across state government.

“I remember how I felt the first time I visited Independence Mall and saw the Liberty Bell. History came alive for me. At the time, I couldn’t have imagined that one day I would be presiding over a legislative session here,” McClinton said. “I’m hopeful that many of the students who participated in today’s programs, some who may have never visited these historic sites before, experienced those same feelings of awe and energy, because one day, it will be time for me to hand the gavel to the next generation.”

During the legislative session, legislators were joined by guests, including Delaware Speaker of the House Melissa Minor-Brown and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. Parker served in the state House for a decade.

The Pennsylvania state House is among the nation’s oldest legislative bodies; it has been meeting continuously since 1682. McClinton is the first woman and second African American to serve as Speaker.