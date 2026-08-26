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12:41 AM / Thursday August 27, 2026

26 Aug 2026

McClinton to preside over historic convening of state House in Philadelphia

August 26, 2026 Category: Local Posted by:

Independence Hall and Congress Hall area, February 9, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pa. (Photo/RebeccaDLev/Shutterstock)

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Joanna McClinton ( D- 191st Dist.) has announced that the state House will convene for a historic meeting in Philadelphia’s Congress Hall on Sept. 9 to commemorate the nation’s anniversary.

During the session, lawmakers will vote on two resolutions celebrating the 250th anniversaries of the Declaration of Independence and the adoption of the Pennsylvania Constitution, which laid the groundwork for the U.S. Constitution nearly a decade later.

“From the colonial era through our work today, Pennsylvania’s legislators have helped steer the course of our state and nation,” McClinton said. “September’s historic meeting will celebrate the state House’s central role in the country’s founding and honor the enduring importance of representative government.”

McClinton said that in addition to legislative business, the state House is collaborating with America250PA to offer a civic education program to more than 80 students from across Pennsylvania.

“This legislative session, coupled with America250PA’s student initiative, is a historic opportunity to reflect on our remarkable history, with an eye toward creating a stronger future for everyone,” McClinton added.

“We’re grateful to Speaker McClinton and the Pennsylvania House for their partnership,” said Cassandra Coleman, executive director of America250PA. “Connecting young Pennsylvanians with the history they’re inheriting and the future they’ll help shape has been central to our work. This day celebrates both.”

Due to space constraints in the historic building, lawmakers will meet in two groups at 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Both sessions will be livestreamed for the public.

The Pennsylvania State House is among the nation’s oldest legislative bodies; it has been meeting continuously since 1682. McClinton is the first woman and second African American to serve as Speaker.

Since moving to Harrisburg in the early 19th century, the state House has convened in Philadelphia in 1926, 1951, 1976, and 1987.
For more information, visit the PA House at Congress Hall website at: www.pahouse.com/mcclinton/pahouseamerica250.

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