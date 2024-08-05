NAACP Philadelphia ACT-SO shows up and out at the National NAACP ACT-SO Competition in Las Vegas, Nevada

By Veronica Norris (Ms. V)

Photography by Andre Terry

The NAACP Philadelphia ACT-SO 2023 – 2024 year rolled out an impressive and an amazing slate of talented youth. However, the NAACP Philly ACT-SO proudly represented 10 local gold medalists of which two of the local medalists earned double-gold as listed: Joshua Matthews in categories: Visual Arts: Photography and STEM: Bio/Chemistry; and Gemma Richardson, local double-gold medalist, in categories: Performing Arts: Music: Vocal/Classical and Performing Arts: Dance: Contemporary (TAP). The records reflect that we had 10 ACT-SO Olympians in 12 categories.

Local gold medalists: Bruk Kebede, STEM: Biology/Microbiology; Brandon McDonald, Humanities: Poetry Written, Nadhir Mapp, Performing Arts: Dramatics Arts; Abdullah Mahmoud, STEM: Mathematics; Danae Truxler, Performing Arts: Music: Instrumental Classical (Violin); Anatasia Noble, Performing Arts: Dance: Ballet, Sophia Hargrove, Visual Arts: Drawing and Jaelyn Mack, Visual Arts: Painting.

Unfortunately, local gold medalist Richardson and Anatasia Noble were unable to attend the competition in Las Vegas. Our local gold medalist Danae Truxler was selected as a participant for the Sphinx Performance Academy and invited to the Julliard School cohort to spend two weeks learning from preeminent professional classical musicians. Therefore, Truxler was unable to attend as her two-week cohort at Juilliard School was the same time as the National NAACP ACT-SO competition from July 11 – July 14.

A win at the National NAACP ACT-SO competition is a win for all of Pennsylvania branches! Congratulations to Chairperson Carter Spruill, NAACP Coraopolis ACT-SO Branch for their National NAACP ACT-SO Gold Medalist, Tiana Ellis, Age 17, Washington High School, Rising Senior, Gold Medalist in the category of Visual Arts: Sculpture.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE NATIONAL COMPETITION

We held a tribute for the late Sean A. Parker , chair emeritus, NAACP Philly ACT-SO, in respect to his lovely wife, Yvette Parker , who attended — a great supporter and an ACT-SO committee member. We all wore our Sean A. Parker t-shirts and chanted, “We miss you big guy!” Photos and videos were taken of the Philly ACT-SO team and shown during the Sunday, July 14, ACT-SO Awards Ceremony.

Samirah Mungin, Philly's National NAACP Silver Gold medalist got an opportunity to sing with the National NAACP ACT-SO choir the traditional ceremonial song, the National Black Anthem, "Lift Every Voice." She also sang with others in additional songs throughout the ceremony. But, when Mungin took the stage in singing her part of the song, "Fantasy," by Earth, Wind and Fire, she set the entire room on fire.

The tribute to the late Sean A. Parker, Chair Emeritus, NAACP Philly ACT-SO

UPCOMING EVENTS

We look forward to honoring all the local NAACP Philadelphia ACT-SO medalists, that is, our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Olympians. The local Awards Ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2024, from 3:00pm – 6:00pm, Mt. Tabor AME Church, 961 N. 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123. It is our hope that most of our ACT-SO Olympians will be available to highlight their talents and skills at the local Awards Ceremony.

Check us out at the annual Bringing Everybody Together (BET) EXPO, Logan School Yard, 1700 Lindley Avenue, Saturday, August 17, 2024, from 11:00am until. As usual, the NAACP Philadelphia ACT-SO plans a Philly ACT-SO KICK-OFF in the fall to recruit new Olympians. Dates and locations TBA.

Acknowledgments

An extreme heartfelt of gratitude to the NAACP Philadelphia ACT-SO committee and chaperones who joined us in Las Vegas, NV; Brenda Myers, co-chair; Toshiko Reed, Philly ACT-SO financial specialist; Gayle Conley, Yvette Parker, and Andre Terry; Richard Washington, Phillip Steward and Deborah Johnson. Special thanks for the support of Chrystal Mattox and President Catherine Hicks, NAACP Philadelphia Branch, Unit # 2346.

And thank you to our sponsors — we appreciate you: The SCOOP Media USA; City View Pizza; Black Women In Sport; Beech Interplex Inc.; The Philadelphia Sunday SUN; Abu Edwards; Steve Satell of Philadelphia Legacies; Veronica Joyner; Parents United for Better Schools (PUBS); Sam Staten Jr.; The Philadelphia Eagles; Fathership Foundation; Thea Peters Austin; Vanessa Fields; the Honorable Senator Sharif Street; the Honorable Congressman Dwight Evans; the Honorable Council President Kenyatta Johnson; Tracey Edmond; Pastor Albert Johnson and First Lady Vivian Johnson; Pastor Cleveland Edwards and First Lady Carol Edwards; Pastor Emmitt Brayboy Sr. and First Lady Katie Brayboy; Marsha Hardeman; Lenise Miller; Renee Degree; Verhonda Williams, and the Sean A. Parker Legacy donations.

Thank you also to NAACP Philly ACT-SO Chair Emeritus Kathleen Coleman-Smith and Emeritus Co-Chair, NAACP Philly ACT-SO Wali Smith, for your strong and continued support and sponsorship all year round; President Stacey Taylor, NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference and Kaaba Brunson, NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference ACT-SO Chair.

The NAACP Philadelphia ACT-SO committee has countless donors who supported by way of our many fundraisers; fish frys, Basket BINGOs and the Double Good Popcorn fundraisers — we are so thankful. To the parents/guardians and family members — a million thanks!

Hats off to the National NAACP ACT-SO Team!

From the NAACP Philly ACT-SO chair, Veronica Norris (Ms. V)

The next NATIONAL NAACP ACT-SO 2024 – 2025 competition will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, JULY 9, 2025 – JULY 13, 2025.