Obituary: Jacque Panko Whaumbush, Jr.

Jacque Panko Whaumbush, Jr. passed away peacefully on March 22, 2026, at the age of 68.

Born on February 7, 1958, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Jacque and Willie Mae Whaumbush, he was raised in the Northeast section of the city—a man whose life would come to represent strength, leadership, and unwavering devotion to his family.

Jacque attended Temple University, where he met and married his college sweetheart and former homecoming queen, Angela (Long) Whaumbush. Together, they built a life rooted in love, purpose, and vision, raising their three children in the Andorra section of Philadelphia. Their bond was unbreakable, and even after Angela’s passing 11 years ago, she remained a constant presence in his heart and in the life he continued to build for their family.

Jacque was a man of presence. A man of power. A man of purpose.

But above all, he was a father.

Everything he did was intentional. Every move he made was to create access, opportunity, and a better life for his children. He believed that legacy was not something you spoke about—it was something you built, day by day, through sacrifice, discipline, and vision.

He was a provider in every sense of the word. He protected, he guided, and he led with strength and expectation. He held his children to a standard—not out of pressure, but out of belief in who they were capable of becoming. He made sure they were not only taken care of, but positioned to walk into rooms with confidence, to carry themselves with purpose, and to live lives greater than his own.

His children, Jacque P. Whaumbush III (36), Ransford B. Whaumbush (34), and Bianca E. Whaumbush (31), were the center of his world and the greatest reflection of his life’s work. Through them, his legacy continues to speak.

He is also survived by his two sisters, Christina Silva and Diane Whaumbush, along with a host of extended family and lifelong relationships that were shaped by his presence and influence.

One of the most meaningful chapters of Jacque’s life was becoming a grandfather. His granddaughter, Ayla Angela Mitchell (1), brought him a renewed sense of joy, pride, and peace. In her, he saw everything he had worked for—love, legacy, and the continuation of his family and his impact.

Jacque’s life extended far beyond his home, reaching deeply into his community. For more than 40 years, he served as a leader, mentor, and advocate. In his early years, he was State President of Youth and College for the NAACP and President of the Philadelphia Young Democrats.

As time went on, he held positions within the Democratic State Committee and maintained memberships with the Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association, Pennsylvania Society, National Sheriffs’ Association, and the International Counter Terrorism Association.

He was a proud Masonic brother of Mount Lebanon Lodge #9 and a member of Shriners International, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Black Caucus, and a lifetime member of the NAACP. As a founding member and chairman of the MLK Legacy Foundation, he continued his lifelong commitment to service, equality, and leadership.

Jacque Whaumbush did not just live—he built.

He built a family.

He built a legacy.

He built a foundation that will stand for generations.

He will be remembered as the backbone of his family—a man whose presence commanded respect, whose love ran deep, and whose life’s work ensured that those who came after him would always have more.

Though he will be deeply missed, we find comfort in knowing he is reunited with his beloved wife, Angela, and those who went before him.

His work here is done—but his impact will never leave us.

His legacy lives on in his children, in his granddaughter, and in every life he touched.