Obituary–Rev. Dr. Gus Roman, famed church pastor, civil rights and respected community leader dies at 92

Dr. Gus Roman

Photo courtesy Roman Family

WYNCOTE, Pa. — The Rev. Dr. Gus Roman, celebrated Baptist minister, civic leader, faithful servant of the gospel who became a close ally to the late Rev. Leon Sullivan, founder of Opportunities Industrialization Centers of America and International (OIC), helping establish training centers that created career and entrepreneurial opportunities for marginalized communities has died at 92.

Dr. Roman faithfully served as Senior Pastor of several churches over more than 60 years of leadership, Zion Baptist Church (Philadelphia), Canaan Baptist (Philadelphia), Berean Missionary Baptist Church (Brooklyn) and First Baptist Church (Baltimore).

In 1967, Roman received a call to become the leader of Canaan Baptist Church. He oversaw the congregation’s relocation to the spacious Gothic building at Pulaski Avenue and Winona Street and he settled the mortgage in three years. He oversaw Canaan’s spiritual and material development, growing the church’s membership, outreach initiatives and financial presence.

In 1980, Roman left Philadelphia to serve as pastor of Berean Missionary Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York. In 1988, Roman returned to Philadelphia to succeed Rev. Sullivan as pastor of Zion Baptist Church and returned to Canaan in 1993. He retired from Canaan in 2006 and was named Pastor Emeritus but continued to be active in ministry as a mentor to younger ministers and advisor to churches in leadership transition. At the age of 91, Roman came out of retirement, returning to Zion Baptist Church as its senior pastor.

He dedicated his life to preaching the gospel, shepherding his congregations, and uplifting the community through acts of generosity, inclusion and leadership. Dr. Roman was an innovative faith leader, initiating church-based programs in the arts, education, athletics, housing and economic development. Known as a “pastor’s pastor”, Dr. Roman counted dozens of ministers and pastors as his mentees and advised many churches experiencing leadership transitions.

An emphasis of Dr. Roman’s ministry was the living power of the Holy Spirit.

Dr. Roman worked faithfully with the late Rev. Dr. Leon H. Sullivan to expand the reach and impact of OIC by opening career centers nationally as well as internationally, with an emphasis on the continent of Africa. He was instrumental in the dismantling of South African apartheid and visited the African continent several times. He was the past chairman of the board of OIC International and a past president of the Lott Carey Foreign Mission Convention.

Dr Roman’s contributions to the civic and faith communities were widely recognized. In 2022, the Cheltenham Township Board of Commissioners honored him with a proclamation on his 90th birthday, celebrating his nearly 60 years of ministry and civic leadership.

Born in New Orleans on December 20, 1932, Dr. Roman served in the US Army as a chaplain before his honorable discharge. Dr. Roman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy and Education at Virginia Union University. He received his Master of Divinity at Howard University School of Religion and was the recipient of several doctoral honors.

Dr. Roman was married to Eunice Roman for nearly 65 years and, together, they had five children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In addition, Dr. Roman leaves one sister, two brothers, and dozens of family members and friends to mourn his loss.

A public viewing and family visitation will be held at Zion Baptist Church (3600 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA) on Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Dr. Roman’s Homegoing Celebration Service will be held on May 9, 2025, Salem Baptist Church of Abington (2741 Woodland Road, Abington, PA), including a final viewing at 9:00 a.m. and the Celebration Service beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The interment is scheduled for approximately 2:00 p.m. on May 9, 2025, at George Washington Memorial Park (80 Stenton Avenue, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462). All who were touched by Rev. Dr. Gus Roman’s leadership and ministry are invited to attend and celebrate his life and legacy.

We ask that you keep the Roman family in your prayers during this time of mourning and reflection.