Doris “Jean” Gay Sanders Hackney: The Grandmother of North Philadelphia

Each year, Grands As Parents, Inc. (G.A.P.s), located at the Church of the Advocate and Uptown Entertainment and Development Corporation in North Central Philadelphia, hosts a luncheon to honor those who have exemplified its mission to “Help A Child Keep a Smile.” The luncheon is held on National Grandparents Day, the second Sunday in September, and where the Phenomenal Woman Award is presented.

G.A.P.s Vice President Doris “Jean” Gay Sanders Hackney, affectionately known as “The Grandmother of North Philadelphia” as well as “Aunt Jean,” passed away on April 30, 2024. This truly phenomenal woman led the organization for several decades after founder Ernestine McCall and dedicated volunteer Shirley Chaney (“Sister”) passed away, and Eileen Brown stepped away from day-to-day management.

Doris “Jean” Gay Sanders Hackney was born in Philadelphia on November 19, 1946, to Louvenia and Jasper Gay. This loving union produced Jasper, Jr., Samuel, Shirley, Mildred, and Kelly who all preceded her in death, and Mary Brown.

Jean was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and was a proud graduate of Simon Gratz High School. Jean retired from the facilities departments at the School District of Philadelphia and the Internal Revenue Service. From her marriage to Raiffod Sanders, son Christopher Lee Sanders, Sr. was born on October 12, 1970; he passed away on February 21, 2020. Jean married Thomas “Tom” Douglas Hackney, Sr. on May 27, 1995. He loved and cared for her until his passing on October 13, 2017. After his death, Jean continued to be the caregiver for his mother Alice until her death in 2020. It was through Tom’s membership as a Master Mason, Jean became active in Eastern Star, traveling with Tom to conventions across the East Coast.

Jean thrived in retirement by becoming a fearless kinship care advocate. She spoke to every level of government about the rights of kinship care providers, and influenced policy created by U.S, Senator Bob Casey (PA). She spoke about the need for improved resources for this population to governors, mayors, City Council members, state representatives, state senators and health care organizations.

In 2000, G.A.P.s began advocating for grandparents housing, and after 20 years of strategizing and planning, Community Ventures was personally selected by Jean, in cooperation with Uptown Entertainment and Development Corporation under the leadership of Linda Waters Richardson, her planning partner, to build 37 units of affordable housing at 15th and Susquehanna. This award-winning project, Susquehanna Square, broke ground in September 2019. All units were leased by April 2020. While Linda did not live to see the project fully occupied, she, Jean and Eileen proudly participated in the groundbreaking, which was the culmination of decades of planning, organizing and policy change to allow kinship caregivers and their wards to live together with dignity.

Through G.A.P.s, Jean created dozens of programs to support those she cared most about, like the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Feed the Hungry Day of Service, Delta Sigma Theta Toy Library, and annual civic engagement forums.

Centered in the poorest zip code in the city, G.A.P.s has been able to provide (free to participants) weekly food distributions and holiday food drives, holiday toy distributions, book bag and coat drives and art therapy to youth and caregiver participants. G.A.P.s routinely provides presentations and training on civic engagement, financial literacy, custody and grandparents rights under DHS and educational/programming opportunities to DHS-involved youth. Referrals are provided for workshops on nutrition, mental health, and legal rights. Also, G.A.P.s provide extracurricular activities and trips for younger children and technical skills and filmmaking training with teens. Finally, the organization creates natural intergenerational interactions and mentoring experiences.

Jean loved to travel. She planned amazing trips for youth to Camelback and Rehoboth retreats for adult respite. She organized birthday parties for her Scorpio trio (Tom/Jean/Linda). The Cotton Club-themed party was legendary! She hated idleness. She could not stay in the house. She took friends and neighbors to fabulous brunches; she hosted an annual Memorial Day Block Party; and she regularly bossed policy makers who stopped by her events and activities. She was a huge booster for Rev. Taehoo Lee and his Uber Street Summer Camp.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Hackney, Sr., and son Christopher Sanders, Sr. To cherish her memory, she leaves to mourn her loss stepson Thomas Hackney, Jr., daughter-in- law Janaya Sanders (Christopher); granddaughter Jasmine Brogden, grandson Christopher Lee Sanders, Jr. (Kelsey); six great grandchildren Cy’asia, Jykyra, Jamira, Zierra, Jaycon, and Skye; sister, Mary Brown (Charles) and brother-in-law Craig Berry (Mildred), friend and caregiver Rodney Scott; her neighbors on Woodstock Street; G.A.P.s coworkers and constituents, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.