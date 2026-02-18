Image

7:05 AM / Thursday February 19, 2026

18 Feb 2026

Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity annual ‘Claim Your Money PHL’ campaign offers free tax prep and other support

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 18, 2026 Category: Local Posted by:

On February 5, the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity (CEO) officially launched its annual “Claim Your Money PHL” campaign. This initiative focuses on outreach to ensure that more Philadelphia residents are claiming any funds they are owed through the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC). In addition, this year, “Claim Your Money PHL” messaging educates Philadelphians on the new State Level Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit (WPTC) opportunity.

It’s estimated that more than 40,000 Philadelphians do not claim their federal EITC refund each year, which averages $2,743 and could reach as much as $8,046. Individuals who qualify for the federal EITC will also automatically qualify for the new state WPTC — worth 10 percent of their EITC, up to $805. Eligible parents or guardians of children under the age of 17 can receive up to $2,200 per child through the federal CTC. In addition, eligible taxpayers can file or amend returns for the 2022, 2023, and 2024 credits if they haven’t done so already.

“Your money. These are the pivotal words of the campaign,” said Mayor Cherelle Parker. “Philadelphians have earned these credits. The money belongs to our residents and should not be left on the table. We want to see these credits working for our residents. We are incredibly grateful for all the community partners who share in this mission and are once again dedicating their time and talents, to help as many Philadelphians as possible file.”

The “Claim Your Money PHL” campaign reinforces that Philadelphians do not have to pay to claim their EITC, CTC, and WPTC. CEO and its partners are dedicated to their work, which seeks to ensure free tax preparation and filing services are accessible throughout the city. The partners include the Philadelphia Commerce Department and its partners campaign – Working Families, Ceiba, Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation and Universal Financial Solutions. They currently have more than a dozen locations open in Philadelphia and operate virtually.

“Together with our Claim Your Money PHL campaign partners, we work tirelessly to remove every possible barrier between a resident or family and the money they are rightfully owed,” said Orlando Rendon, executive director, Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity. “Philadelphians are met with professional support that is free, culturally aware, multilingual, and convenient to where our neighbors live and work.”

Utilizing the resources available, CEO urges Philadelphians eligible for EITC and WPTC and/or CTC to make sure they file by the April 15 tax deadline.

Eligibility and other key information
To be eligible for EITC, an individual must:
• Have a valid Social Security number.
• Be at least 25 years old but under 65, if they have no dependents; if a person is outside this age range, they still may be eligible if they claim dependents.
• Have earned less than $61,555 in 2025 if they are single, or less than $68,675 if married and filing jointly.

Eligibility for WPTC:
Individuals who qualify for the federal EITC will also automatically qualify.

Eligibility information for CTC:
In addition to parents and guardians, grandparents, adoptive parents and foster parents, others may qualify if they can claim a child as a dependent.
• Each child must have a Social Security number.
• A child must have been younger than 17 in 2025.
• CTC may still be available to a parent/guardian even if they didn’t earn enough to file taxes.

To clarify concerns expressed by some residents, CEO emphasizes that for both EITC and CTC, the money a person receives does not have to be repaid, and there are no conditions on how it can be spent. In addition, if a family receives money from CTC, it will not have an impact on eligibility for other benefits such as SNAP or Medicaid.

The filing deadline for 2025 EITC, CTC, and WPTC — as well as new or amended returns for 2022, 2023, and 2024 — is April 15. However, CEO encourages Philadelphians to file as soon as possible.

More information on EITC and CTC eligibility and free tax preparation services is available at: ClaimYourMoneyPHL.com.

Related Posts

City of Philadelphia launches annual “You Earned it Philly” campaign to mobilize thousands of residents in claiming their money CEO, Scattergood announces grant recipients for 2023 tax credit outreach New push on US-run free electronic tax-filing system for all
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Commentary

Taking care of home (assessments)

February 18, 2026

Share Tweet Email Philadelphia’s homeowners are getting sticker shock thanks to their property tax bills. Councilmember Quetcy...

Fur Babies Rule!

Penny the Doberman pinscher wins the 150th Westminster dog show

February 10, 2026

Share Tweet Email Penny, a 4-year-old Doberman pinscher, winner of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show,...

Philly NAACP

Statement from the Philadelphia Branch NAACP President

February 10, 2026

Share Tweet Email Share Tweet Email Related Posts Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Philadelphia...

Color Of Money

How AI agents help the ‘Fortune 5 million’ thrive

January 26, 2026

Share Tweet Email BPT While today’s Fortune 500 companies have largely automated many processes, smaller businesses, the...

Home and Garden

Transform your kitchen with lighting upgrades

January 26, 2026

Share Tweet Email Family Features As the heart of many homes, the kitchen is often for much...

SUNrise

cj speaks… The Timing of God

February 10, 2026

Share Tweet Email By cj Wherever you are at this juncture is exactly where you are supposed...

Tierney/IBC

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff