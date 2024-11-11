Office of Public Safety’s Group Violence Intervention Initiative (GVI) launches juvenile program in Philadelphia

The Office of Safe Neighborhoods (OSN), part of the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Public Safety (OPS), recently launched the Group Violence Intervention Juvenile (GVIJ) program.

Focused on young people aged 12-17 who display early indicators of delinquent behavior and/or involvement in a group-related activity, GVIJ aims to foster positive outcomes and well-being for young people most at risk.

Led by GVI Director Deion Sumpter and the Office of Safe Neighborhood’s Executive Director Shondell Revell, Group Violence Intervention is an evidence-based violence prevention strategy that concentrates on connecting with the relatively small proportion of individuals most at risk of becoming involved in or experiencing gun violence. The Office of Safe Neighborhoods implements strategies and initiatives to prevent, reduce, and end violence in Philadelphia. OSN is particularly focused on addressing gun violence and works to create safer communities by promoting violence prevention citywide, investing in what works, and strengthening communities.

The program is a partnership between the Philadelphia Office of Public Safety, the Philadelphia Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Office of Probation & Parole, credible messengers from the community, and a dedicated group of volunteer moral messengers, the majority of whom are mothers who have lost family to gun violence.

The program relies on a multi-pronged approach: 1) provision of social services and support for at-risk group members, 2) partnership with Philadelphia law enforcement to communicate consequences of non-participation in the program, and 3) strong messaging and encouragement from the community to participate in the program.

“I believe in recognizing what works and improving upon it,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “GVI is a program that works and only continues to get better because of the leadership of Deion Sumpter and Chief Public Safety Director Adam Geer. Demonstrating what city government can look like when all of us work together, GVI is a testament to my administration’s commitment to building real and lasting connections between Philadelphians and their government to enhance public safety.”

The Group Violence Intervention Juvenile program deploys similar tactics to its predecessor, with critical differences in programming designed to better serve vulnerable young people. The expansion of the program is funded in part through the advocacy of Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon and a $615,000 investment of federal dollars. The investment allows GVI to expand to hire new dedicated caseworkers who will focus on youth and their families.

“Gun violence takes an unacceptable toll on children and families in Philadelphia — but that does not have to be our reality,” Scanlon said. “With evidence-based solutions and strong collaboration in our communities and across all levels of government, I’m proud to see federal dollars at work to support promising programs like GVIJ to stem gun violence here at home and to expand this innovative and life-saving program. I’m grateful for Mayor Parker and Director Geer’s vision and partnership in our shared work to build a safer, brighter future for Philadelphia’s young people.”

Young people who are eligible for participation in the program include those who are:

12 – 17 years old

Living in and/or enrolled in the Philadelphia School District.

Prior law enforcement contact including, but not limited to, prior arrest, being a shooting victim, and/or witnessing a violent crime.

Confirmed connection to a violent group, including, but not limited to:

Being a vetted group member,

Having a household or close family member who is a vetted group member,

Two or more points of contact with law enforcement in the company of a vetted group member,

Self-identification as a group member by appearing in, participating in, or promoting violence-related videos.

The GVIJ pilot will serve the entire 22nd Police District, with the intention of expanding citywide. Young people can be referred to the program in a variety of ways, including:

Philadelphia Police Department

Juvenile Probation

District Attorney’s Office

Department of Human Services

Partnering Philadelphia District Schools

A family or community member

“What I’m looking forward to most about the GVIJ pilot is the fact that this strategy now has a prevention component,” Sumpter said. “This program is a perfect example of how Mayor Parker’s prevention, intervention, and enforcement model can work at all levels of violence prevention. My team and I can’t wait to bring this work to our young people who need it most and to make a difference in their lives and their family’s lives.”

The GVIJ program strives to address the root causes of violence and violence involvement by focusing on evidence-based violence prevention solutions that range from:

Substance abuse counseling

Individual and family counseling

Behavioral health treatment services

Workforce development programs

Psycho-educational groups

GED/High school diploma attainment

“I am looking forward to expanding the GVI program to better serve our young people,” Geer said. “Unfortunately, gun violence is impacting younger and younger Philadelphians every year. GVIJ is our way of preventing further harm to our city’s youth. Philadelphia’s young people are its future, and I am proud to join Mayor Cherelle Parker, Congresswoman Scanlon, and all our partners in doing everything within our power to keep them safe.”

The GVIJ program launched in the 22nd Police District on Monday, November 1, 2024. For more information about the program, email Director Deion Sumpter at: [email protected].