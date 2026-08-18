Officials join Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps to plant 250 trees in Eagles Forest at Neshaminy State Park honoring nation’s anniversary

Some of the members of the PA Outdoor Corp and officials participating in the event. (Photos/pacast)

BENSALEM, Pa. — On August 5, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker joined regional Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps members at Neshaminy State Park in Bucks County to plant 250 trees in Eagles Forest honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States.

PA Outdoor Corp Plants 250 Trees In Eagles Forest

PA Outdoor Corp Plants 250 Trees In Eagles Forest

PA Outdoor Corp Plants 250 Trees In Eagles Forest

“Like the trees we are planted today, the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is our way to invest in the future of conservation in the Commonwealth,” Dunn said. “I’m proud to be here with our Southeastern Pennsylvania crewmembers, as well as our new Philly-based American Sign Language Inclusion Crew — both of which are strong examples of what we can do when we prioritize increasing access to workforce opportunities in natural spaces. Thank you to Governor Shapiro and our partner agency, the Department of Labor & Industry, for supporting this important conservation workforce development program.”

Since its creation, the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps has offered hands-on conservation job training to more than 1,500 young people aged 15 to 25 — building skills, supporting career readiness, and improving public lands across the Commonwealth.

Eagles Forest is part of the Philadelphia Eagles football team’s “Go Green” program, which focuses on offsetting the Eagles organization’s environmental impact and gets fans interested in conserving natural resources. During 2007, the Philadelphia Eagles kicked off the Eagles Forest at Neshaminy State Park by planting hundreds of trees and shrubs.

“Since planting the first trees at Eagles Forest in 2007, we’ve remained committed to finding impactful ways to reduce our environmental footprint,” said Norman Vossschulte, vice president of fan experience and sustainability, Philadelphia Eagles. “Seeing this space continue to grow while planting the next generation of trees during our nation’s 250th anniversary is a full-circle moment and a powerful reminder that the investments we make today can benefit our environment for years to come. We’re proud to team up with the DCNR to support conservation across the region.”

Expanding workforce opportunities across the Commonwealth

Modeled after the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps, the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is open to individuals ages 15-25 and provides hands-on experience in trail restoration, habitat enhancement, and tree planting.

The Outdoor Corps offers opportunities for young people statewide through two program formats:

Six-week youth crews (ages 15-18): Held during the summer in locations across Pennsylvania, including Altoona, Chambersburg, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster, the Lehigh Valley, Lock Haven, Meadville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Reading, Ridgway, Scranton, Wellsboro, Wilkes-Barre, Williamsport, and York. Two American Sign Language Crews are also available in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. A new six-week college crew is being run this year in State College.

Ten-month adult crews (ages 18-25): Based in Altoona, Dubois, Harrisburg, Laurel Highlands region, Meadville, Southeastern region, Pittsburgh, Wilkes Barre, and Williamsport, along with a statewide Cultural Resources, and 2 residential trail crews.

The program seeks participants from underserved communities to increase conservation awareness and to diversify the pool of young people interested in natural resource protection careers. As of the beginning of the 2026 season, crew members have:

improved 5,272 acres of land

managed 1,065 miles of trails

improved 50 miles of waterways

made 7,633 improvements to structures

planted 18,970 native trees and shrubs

collected 30,959 datapoints

gained 1,105 certifications

“The skills and experience these young people gain are invaluable in preparing them for future careers while instilling a lifelong commitment to protecting our natural world. Their hard work directly impacts Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests,” said SCA president and CEO Lidia Soto-Harmon. “Planting 250 trees in Eagles Forest alongside our incredible partners at the PA DCNR isn’t just a tribute to our country’s past, it’s a living commitment to our future. These young conservation leaders are rolling up their sleeves to ensure the state’s public lands remain resilient and thrive for generations to come.”

Alumni of the program have gone on to work with leading conservation organizations, including DCNR, SCA, National Park Service, and U.S. Forest Service, benefitting from their hands-on experience and specialized training.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information on the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps at: www.pa.gov/agencies/dcnr.