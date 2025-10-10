PA House passes Abney bill to achieve more healthy births

PA Dads Matter Act encourages father’s involvement in pregnancy and birth

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania would conduct a new public awareness campaign to get more fathers involved in prenatal care and the birthing process under a bill sponsored by state Rep. Aerion Abney that passed the House on Monday with strong bipartisan support.

House Bill 1212, dubbed the PA Dads Matter Act, directs the Department of Health to conduct the campaign.

Abney (D-Allegheny) introduced the bill as part of MOMNIBUS 2.0, a comprehensive legislative package that seeks to improve birthing outcomes and confronts the staggering rate of Black maternal mortality and morbidity in Pennsylvania.

“I feel very strongly about this bill,” Abney said. “A dad’s involvement can make an enormous difference in a healthy pregnancy and birth. When a dad is engaged, there are lower chances of unhealthy birth weight and lower risks of postpartum mood and anxiety disorders.”

Abney, the father of two sons, modeled the bill after bipartisan federal legislation drawn up by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and former Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

“The MOMNIBUS is more than just moms,” said state Rep. Morgan Cephas (D-192nd Dist.), the bill’s prime co-sponsor. “When dads and partners are engaged in the process, we know that birthing outcomes improve greatly for everyone. The Dads Matter Act encourages fathers to embrace their role in active support, involvement, and connection for both parents to uplift the health and wellbeing of babies and mothers before, during and after pregnancy. I’m proud to work with Representative Abney to include dads in the efforts of the PA Black Maternal Health Caucus MOMNIBUS package of legislation.”

Abney thanked the entire Black Maternal Health Caucus, a group of more than 50 health-conscious legislators working to address Black maternal mortality and morbidity, for supporting H.B. 1212 as part of MOMNIBUS 2.0.

House Bill 1212 now moves to the state Senate.