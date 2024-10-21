Image

4:44 PM / Monday October 21, 2024

20 Oct 2024

Parker announces personnel transitions in administration

October 20, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.— Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has announced transitions in executive leadership and several personnel additions as the Parker Administration continues to grow its structure. Parker announced the transition of Aren Platt, chief deputy mayor for planning and strategic initiatives out of the Parker administration. Vanessa Garrett Harley, chief deputy managing director for the Office of Children and Families, was set to assume this role. The new personnel announcements fill roles essential to the mayor’s vision of a “Safer, Cleaner, Greener Philadelphia, with Access to Economic Opportunity for All.”

“I am confident in the direction of this administration,” Parker said. “Before I took office, I emphasized the critical importance of the chief of staff and two chief deputy mayor positions in this administration. This model matters to me regarding governance and how I work best as the mayor of this City. I know Vanessa will bring her sterling expertise in public service to the table when serving in this important role, and I know I will continue to see great things from Aren as he exits municipal government. Aren and I are going to continue working together.”

Parker publicly made the following changes and appointments to her administration:

Vanessa Garrett Harley, Esq.
Chief Deputy Mayor of Social Impact and Strategic Initiatives, Mayor’s Office

Philly DHS

Vanessa Garrett Harley is a respected government professional of 24 years, most recently serving as chief deputy managing director for children and families, an extensive portfolio representing over $1 billion in the city budget. Harley has served in multiple other roles in city government, handling complex issues including as acting managing director, deputy mayor for the Office of Children and Families, first deputy managing director, and more. In this new role, Harley will lead the administration’s social impact work and strategic initiatives.

Jessie Lawrence
Director of Planning and Development, Department of Planning and Development

Jessie Lawerence previously served as Associate Deputy Major for Planning and Strategic Initiatives working on Parker Administration housing plans, among other projects. Before joining the Administration this year, Jessie worked as Real Estate Director for the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation (PHDC). In his new role, Jessie will lead efforts to accomplish the mayor’s plan for 30,000 units of new, restored, and repaired housing – a $1 billion housing plan.

Octavia Howell
Director of Planning, Department of Planning and Development

Octavia Howell will serve alongside Jessie as the Director of Planning for the City of Philadelphia. An urban planner and researcher, she brings a depth of understanding of the challenges facing the city’s neighborhoods. She began her career at the City’s Planning Commission but most recently spent 10 years with the Pew Charitable Trusts, bringing clarity to important housing issues facing the city.

John Mondlak
Chief of Staff, Department of Planning and Development

John Mondlak served as Interim Director of Planning and Development since the beginning of the Parker administration and will remain with the department in the role of Chief of Staff to Director Lawrence.

Isabel McDevitt
Executive Director of Community Wellness and Recovery, Managing Director’s Office

Isabel McDevitt’s role as Executive Director of Community Wellness and Recovery centers around the Wellness Center initiative of the Parker Administration. Isabel will help to spur the development of a wellness campus to provide continued housing and support for individuals working on recovery and sobriety, as well as at other facilities as they are developed around the city. She will report to First Deputy Managing Director Tara Mohr.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff