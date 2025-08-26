PennDOT reminds Pennsylvanians to drive responsibly ahead of Labor Day weekend

Melissa “Missy” Sweitzer, a victim advocate whose son Zachary was killed by an impaired driver, speaks at the joint press conference urging Pennsylvanians to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday. (Photo/pa.gov)

The National Crackdown on Impaired Driving Campaign began August 13 and runs through Labor Day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently joined the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and safety partners to urge Pennsylvanians to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

PSP and local municipal police agencies will be conducting impaired driving enforcement details as part of the National Crackdown on Impaired Driving enforcement and education campaign running through September 1. This effort is funded through PennDOT’s statewide annual distribution of more than $6.2 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for impaired driving enforcement.

The goal of targeted enforcement is to reduce the number of impaired driving-related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout the state.

Over the Labor Day holiday weekend last year (Friday, August 30, 2024, through Monday, September 2, 2024) there were 1,002 crashes statewide, resulting in 13 fatalities and 722 injuries. Of those crashes, 106 were alcohol related, resulting in four fatalities and 65 injuries; and 27 were drug-related, resulting in three fatalities and 22 injuries.

“These numbers should be zero,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Crashes involving impaired drivers are completely preventable. If your celebration includes alcohol or drugs, make a plan to get home safely without getting behind the wheel impaired. Never choose to drive impaired.”

PSP troopers also made 514 DUI arrests and investigated 65 impaired-driving related crashes, three of which were fatal throughout last year’s Labor Day holiday weekend.

“Removing impaired drivers from our roads saves lives,” said PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. “Our troopers will be out in force to help ensure everyone gets home safely. Please celebrate the holiday weekend responsibly.”

Perry County Coroner Robert Ressler shared that the most difficult part of his job is notifying families that their loved ones have died in crashes, especially preventable crashes involving alcohol or drugs.

“Once I identify myself as the coroner, they know I can only be there for something bad.” Ressler said. “So, please before you celebrate this Labor Day – and always – plan for a sober ride. Make sure I won’t be knocking on your loved one’s door.”

Victim advocate Melissa “Missy” Sweitzer, whose son Zachary was killed by an impaired driver, shared her story of loss saying, “one decision ended my son’s life. I live every day with the consequences someone else thought would never happen. Behind every DUI fatality is a family forever changed. Don’t be the reason.”

Impaired driving enforcement goes beyond checking for alcohol impairment. Law enforcement continues to work to identify motorists impaired by illegal drugs and prescription medication or some combination of substances that impact Pennsylvanians’ ability to safely operate their vehicle. Pennsylvania has approximately 250 Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) or specially trained officers who look for impaired drivers and assist in DUI investigations when drug-impaired driving is suspected.

If you have plans for travel this Labor Day weekend, “Know Before You Go” by checking the Historic Holiday Traffic at: www.511PA.com. The page, which will be available beginning Aug. 25, allows the public to see how traffic speeds on the Friday before and on Labor Day in 2023 and 2024 compares to traffic conditions during a typical, non-holiday week. Users can choose their region and view an hour-by-hour, color-coded representation of traffic speeds to help determine the best times to travel during the holiday. 511PA also offers real-time, traffic speed information for thousands of roadway miles throughout Pennsylvania.

The public can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania by visiting: www.511PA.com. The service, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

