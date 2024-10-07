Image

7:35 PM / Tuesday October 8, 2024

6 Oct 2024

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence reveals 2023 fatality report findings

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 6, 2024 Category: Local Posted by:

The coalition also hosted a Domestic Violence Awareness Month Memorial Vigil to remember victims and honor survivors.

HARRISBURG, Pa. –- On October 1, the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) hosted a Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) Memorial Vigil to remember the 119 lives lost to domestic violence last year, honor the resiliency and hope of survivors, and recognize the hard work of domestic violence advocates across the Commonwealth. The vigil took place on the front steps of the State Capitol.

DVAM, held annually in October, allows communities nationwide to join forces to raise awareness about the far-reaching impact of domestic violence.

Domestic violence is a public health issue of epidemic proportions. One in three women, one in four men, and nearly half of LGBTQ+ people will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. But it is often underreported, misunderstood, or overshadowed by other issues our communities face.

Far too often, this abuse becomes deadly. According to the PCADV’s Fatality Report, 119 men, women, and children lost their lives to domestic violence in Pennsylvania in 2023. That’s a 14% increase in deaths from the previous year. Seventy-seven percent of these victims were killed with a firearm, highlighting a decade-long trend of firearms being the leading method of domestic violence homicides.

“These high rates of domestic violence are not private, individual problems; they require community solutions,” said Susan Higginbotham, CEO of PCADV. “By acknowledging this reality, we can collectively work towards preventing domestic violence and creating safe, healthy communities for everyone.”

The event featured Ruth Glenn, an acclaimed author, survivor, and leader in the movement to end domestic violence for over 30 years. Glenn is currently the president of Survivor Justice Action and the former CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“As a survivor and advocate, one death or incident of domestic violence is one too many,” Glenn said before the vigil. “I have been fortunate, but so many have not. I hope one day for there to be no vigils, but until then I applaud the community programs, the individual advocates, and PCADV.”

State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery), whose proposed SAFE Housing Trust Fund would establish funding for domestic violence programs to expand transitional and permanent housing services for survivors, also spoke.

“Any fatality from domestic violence is one too many and an increase in the number of fatalities is unacceptable,” Hughes, who is the State Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair, said leading up to the vigil. “We need to provide sufficient resources to prevent domestic violence related fatalities, including by allocating dedicated resources for transitional and permanent housing services for survivors.”

Representative Lisa Borowski (D-Delaware), who also spoke, has been a champion for survivors, prioritizing their safety by allowing early lease termination when needed.

“Domestic violence reaches every corner of our society, yet so many victims continue to suffer alone,” Borowski said before the event. “When communities unite like this to honor victims and break the silence to call attention to the work advocates do to end domestic violence, we chip away at the structures that allow the cycle of abuse to continue. As a legislator, I am proud to do my part by fighting for progress on my bills to give survivors the tools they need to safely exit an abusive relationship – like the ability to end a home rental agreement early, without financial penalty. When it comes to building a future where domestic violence is no longer tolerated, we must act boldly and swiftly.”

Every1KnowsSome1 impacted by domestic violence. Domestic violence thrives in silence, and by coming together to demonstrate the importance of this issue and to show survivors they aren’t alone, you can help break the silence that often surrounds abuse.

Here are some ways that everyone can participate in DVAM:

Purple Thursday: On Thursday, October 17, wear purple to show your support of domestic violence survivors and your commitment to ending abuse! Take a selfie in your purple and share it on social media with #PurpleThursday #DVAM #Every1KnowsSome.

GiveForDV: Make a gift on Thursday, October 24, the official DVAM Day of Giving. Every gift makes a difference for survivors as they rebuild their lives free from abuse.

Check the events calendar at: www.PCADV.org to find local program events near you.

For more information on the #Every1KnowsSome1 campaign and their Domestic Violence Awareness Month initiatives, please visit: www.PCADV.org/get-involved/DVAM.

Related Posts

Upcoming Domestic Violence Awareness Month events  Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, lawmakers, lead bipartisan request for emergency funding to protect domestic violence survivors and their pets during COVID-19 pandemic Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, gun safety advocates, and families of victims call for investment in Office of Gun Violence Prevention
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

PECO

Recent News

Entertainment

Recent festivals offer opportunities for filmmakers and the community

October 6, 2024

Share Tweet Email Philadelphia Film Center1412 Chestnut St.Courtesy of the Philadelphia Film Society. By Shara Talia Taylor...

Philly NAACP

October 8, 2024

October 8, 2024

Share Tweet Email Share Tweet Email Related Posts Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Philadelphia...

Health

Suicide is a major public health issue with profound effects on families, friends, and communities

October 8, 2024

Share Tweet Email The emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic led to heightened rates of depression and...

SUNrise

cj speaks…Troubles in Life

October 7, 2024

Share Tweet Email As a new homeowner, I have discovered new troubles in life. For example, my...

Seniors

How you can nourish your brain today

September 28, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT What are you doing to nourish your brain on a daily basis? Many...

Fur Babies Rule!

Six tips to help keep your pets healthy this National Pet Wellness Month

October 7, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT A staggering 86.9 million U.S. homes share their lives with a beloved pet,...

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff