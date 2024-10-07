Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence reveals 2023 fatality report findings

The coalition also hosted a Domestic Violence Awareness Month Memorial Vigil to remember victims and honor survivors.

HARRISBURG, Pa. –- On October 1, the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) hosted a Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) Memorial Vigil to remember the 119 lives lost to domestic violence last year, honor the resiliency and hope of survivors, and recognize the hard work of domestic violence advocates across the Commonwealth. The vigil took place on the front steps of the State Capitol.

DVAM, held annually in October, allows communities nationwide to join forces to raise awareness about the far-reaching impact of domestic violence.

Domestic violence is a public health issue of epidemic proportions. One in three women, one in four men, and nearly half of LGBTQ+ people will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. But it is often underreported, misunderstood, or overshadowed by other issues our communities face.

Far too often, this abuse becomes deadly. According to the PCADV’s Fatality Report, 119 men, women, and children lost their lives to domestic violence in Pennsylvania in 2023. That’s a 14% increase in deaths from the previous year. Seventy-seven percent of these victims were killed with a firearm, highlighting a decade-long trend of firearms being the leading method of domestic violence homicides.

“These high rates of domestic violence are not private, individual problems; they require community solutions,” said Susan Higginbotham, CEO of PCADV. “By acknowledging this reality, we can collectively work towards preventing domestic violence and creating safe, healthy communities for everyone.”

The event featured Ruth Glenn, an acclaimed author, survivor, and leader in the movement to end domestic violence for over 30 years. Glenn is currently the president of Survivor Justice Action and the former CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“As a survivor and advocate, one death or incident of domestic violence is one too many,” Glenn said before the vigil. “I have been fortunate, but so many have not. I hope one day for there to be no vigils, but until then I applaud the community programs, the individual advocates, and PCADV.”

State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery), whose proposed SAFE Housing Trust Fund would establish funding for domestic violence programs to expand transitional and permanent housing services for survivors, also spoke.

“Any fatality from domestic violence is one too many and an increase in the number of fatalities is unacceptable,” Hughes, who is the State Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair, said leading up to the vigil. “We need to provide sufficient resources to prevent domestic violence related fatalities, including by allocating dedicated resources for transitional and permanent housing services for survivors.”

Representative Lisa Borowski (D-Delaware), who also spoke, has been a champion for survivors, prioritizing their safety by allowing early lease termination when needed.

“Domestic violence reaches every corner of our society, yet so many victims continue to suffer alone,” Borowski said before the event. “When communities unite like this to honor victims and break the silence to call attention to the work advocates do to end domestic violence, we chip away at the structures that allow the cycle of abuse to continue. As a legislator, I am proud to do my part by fighting for progress on my bills to give survivors the tools they need to safely exit an abusive relationship – like the ability to end a home rental agreement early, without financial penalty. When it comes to building a future where domestic violence is no longer tolerated, we must act boldly and swiftly.”

Every1KnowsSome1 impacted by domestic violence. Domestic violence thrives in silence, and by coming together to demonstrate the importance of this issue and to show survivors they aren’t alone, you can help break the silence that often surrounds abuse.

Here are some ways that everyone can participate in DVAM:

Purple Thursday: On Thursday, October 17, wear purple to show your support of domestic violence survivors and your commitment to ending abuse! Take a selfie in your purple and share it on social media with #PurpleThursday #DVAM #Every1KnowsSome.

GiveForDV: Make a gift on Thursday, October 24, the official DVAM Day of Giving. Every gift makes a difference for survivors as they rebuild their lives free from abuse.

Check the events calendar at: www.PCADV.org to find local program events near you.

For more information on the #Every1KnowsSome1 campaign and their Domestic Violence Awareness Month initiatives, please visit: www.PCADV.org/get-involved/DVAM.