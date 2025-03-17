Pennsylvania Dept. of Agriculture invests $500,000 to support urban farmers

MELROSE PARK, Pa. — Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced 21 Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grants totaling $502,140 to projects that help address long-standing challenges urban farmers face in growing local, farm-fresh produce in city neighborhoods in 10 counties across Pennsylvania. Secretary Redding recently announced this after touring The Farm at Wyncote Academy in Montgomery County, where a grant will fund a new fruit tree orchard, expanding outdoor, hands-on science and career learning opportunities for at-risk middle and high school students.

“Seeing a school farm like Wyncote Academy’s is seeing the power agriculture has to change lives,” Redding said. “The Shapiro administration is committed to funding lasting solutions to challenging problems. Getting fresh, healthy food into urban neighborhoods, using small plots of land to generate income, bridge differences, and introduce teens from tough circumstances to career opportunities and healthier futures are just a few ways Urban Ag grants are changing Pennsylvania cities for the better.”

With funding from prior grants through the program, Pennsylvanians are working to increase fresh food access in areas where it is scarce; break down racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic barriers; and overcome historical inequities to grow opportunities for their communities to thrive.

Pennsylvania has invested more than $3.2 million in urban agriculture through the program since 2019, including $736,000 invested in 26 projects in 2023-24. In total, 160 projects in cities across Pennsylvania are expanding fresh food access in locations often served by a single convenience store.

Funded projects include purchases such as greenhouses, off-grid energy and water systems, cold storage, and tools to expand the reach of organizations that feed economic, community, and personal growth through agriculture.

The program funds microgrants of $2,500 in matching funds for one-time projects or a single entity, as well as collaboration grants. Collaboration grants provide up to $50,000 in matching funds for cooperative or regional efforts to share resources, support community development, and combine products of small farmers, building collective power to supply fresh food in underserved neighborhoods.

Urban neighborhoods are determined by criteria from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.

Local 2024-25 Urban Agriculture Grant recipients:

Chester County

Down to Earth Harvest – $50,000

To increase cold storage for locally grown produce from urban producers and

other partner farms.

Chester and Montgomery Counties

Trellis for Tomorrow – $2,500

Inclusive urban gardening for vocational training for individuals with disabilities – seed skills equipment and tool purchases will increase efficiency in the production of organic produce for urban communities.

Chester and Philadelphia Counties

Megan Storm – $2,500

For purchase of a mobile cold storage unit for a collaboration with Chester County producers to develop a whole-diet CSA program to better serve families facing food insecurity or diet-related health issues.

Montgomery County

Variety – The Children’s Charity of The Delaware Valley – $18,345

Electrical and lighting upgrades in a greenhouse used for vocational training, climate science and nutrition education for young adults with disabilities. Upgrades will provide long-term energy efficiency and cost-savings.

Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties

Wyncote Academy – $42,500

To plant a 200-tree fruit orchard and understory of berry bushes to maximize efficiency in the alternative school’s urban farm, increasing access to fresh fruit in an area that is a food desert.

Philadelphia County

Fair Amount Food Forest – $50,000

For new water service in a nonprofit community and educational farm in East Fairmount Park in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, as well as two walk-in coolers for a new local farmers market and expanded food pantry operated by Fair Amount Food Forest and Brothers of Strawberry Mansion.

Spring Garden Community Development Corporation – $40,000

To provide food for the city’s food cupboards for local families in need through a community garden in partnership with the Garden in the City Harvest program. Waring Elementary School families will benefit.

Food Moxie – $35,140

For experiential learning in gardening, farming, nutrition, and culinary arts – facilitating community engagement that supports self-determination in the food system.

The Tachs Farm – $50,000

To install a greenhouse and training space on their urban farm.

Weavers Way Co-op – $28,472

To install five caterpillar tunnels that will serve as growing and educational spaces at two farm locations in Philadelphia. In partnership with W.B. Saul Agricultural High School and Awbury Arboretum, the tunnels will provide experiential opportunities for students, urban agricultural producers, and the public to learn about using innovative technologies to extend the growing season.

First Stop Recovery – $2,465

For a recovery garden, built and maintained by residents in recovery, which serves as a vital therapeutic tool and symbol of recovery. This grant will fund essential maintenance and improvements to ensure the garden continues to provide a healing environment for current and future residents.

Urban Creators – $1,300

To enhance infrastructure and increase fruit production through improved care and growing conditions for perennial vining fruits, including grapes.

To learn more about Urban Agriculture Grants and other PA Farm Bill grants and initiatives to grow Pennsylvania agriculture, visit: www.pa.gov/agencies/pda/pa-farm-bill.html.