Pennsylvania drivers urged to ‘put the phone down’ during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

HARRISBURG, Pa. – As part of its mission to provide a safe transportation system for all Pennsylvanians, the Shapiro administration is urging motorists to avoid all distractions, put down the phone while driving, and be aware of Paul Miller’s Law, which Gov. Josh Shapiro signed last year and will soon go into effect. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike), and Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) are sharing resources and encouraging safe driving as part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a national initiative occurring each April.

Shapiro signed Senate Bill 37 into law on June 5, 2024. Effective June 5, 2025, the law — known as Paul Miller’s Law — prohibits the use of hand-held devices while driving, even while stopped temporarily due to traffic, a red light, or other momentary delay. Pennsylvania is the 29th state in the nation to ban distracted driving.

“Safe driving laws like Paul Miller’s Law are about saving lives,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Your choices behind the wheel can change lives forever. National Distracted Driving Awareness Month is the perfect time for all motorists to commit to putting the phone down. Please make the safe choice and never drive distracted.”

Paul Miller’s Law prohibits any driver from using a handheld cell phone while driving a motor vehicle. Drivers can still use their phones to alert emergency responders and, if they are using hands-free technology, to make phone calls, use a GPS, and listen to music. Pennsylvania already enforces a texting-while-driving ban that prohibits drivers from using mobile devices to send, read, or write text-based communications while their vehicle is in motion.

“The State Police is committed to ensuring the safety of our roadways and our troopers will enforce the new law when drivers disregard it,” said PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. “Every second a driver is distracted increases the risk of a crash. Even a split second of distraction can change someone’s life forever. Please keep your attention focused on the road at all times. If you have young drivers in your household, talk to them about the dangers and consequences of distracted driving, and set a good example by putting down your phone while in the car.”

“Distracted driving significantly undermines the collective work we are all doing to make our roadways safer, and it causes preventable tragedies nationwide,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Distracted driving has a real impact on our employees and the half million travelers who rely on us daily. We need drivers to avoid distractions and focus on the road so that, together, we can enhance roadway safety and the overall travel experience for everyone on the PA Turnpike.”

“Focusing on the road while driving is one of the best ways to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Safe driving can also help reduce the cost of your insurance as insurers factor your accident and driving history into their ratemaking. We encourage consumers to speak with their insurance provider to learn more about the benefits of safe driving, the discounts they could receive, and how they can start saving today.”

The law is named for Paul Miller Jr., who was tragically killed in a crash with a tractor trailer in 2010 in Monroe County as the result of a distracted driver who reached for their phone while driving. Since Paul’s death, Eileen Miller has become a national advocate for stronger laws to curb distracted driving.

“Nearly 15 years ago, two Dunmore state troopers knocked on my door to tell me that my son was killed,” Elieen Miller said. “My son did everything right – he was killed by someone else’s unsafe choices behind the wheel. This law is for every family in Pennsylvania that doesn’t have to experience two state troopers knocking on their door to tell them that their loved one was killed by distracted driving.”

According to PennDOT data, in 2023, there were 11,262 crashes involving a distracted driver, resulting in nearly 6,700 injuries and 65 fatalities. Distracted driving crash data is believed to be underreported due to many drivers’ reluctance to admit to being distracted at the time of a crash.

If you are the driver, follow these steps for a safe drive:

If you are expecting a text message or need to send one that can’t wait, pull over and park your car in a safe location before using your device.

Ask a passenger to be your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

Cell phone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, silence notifications, or put your phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

Cell phone use is not the only distraction while driving. Anything that takes your attention away from driving, your eyes off the road, or your hands off the wheel is a distraction. Driver behavior is the leading factor in 83% of the approximately 1,100 fatal crashes that occur annually on Pennsylvania roadways. These behaviors include driving distracted, impaired, or aggressive.

For more information on distracted driving, visit: www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.