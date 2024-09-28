Image

1:44 AM / Monday September 30, 2024

28 Sep 2024

Philadelphia honors ‘Living Single’ star Erika Alexander with ceremonial street renaming at the iconic Freedom Theatre

Honoring Erika–Last weekend, the former star of the popular 90’s sitcom “Living Single” and Philadelphia native, Erika Alexander was celebrated with a street named after her for her work and achievements throughout her career.
Photo: Sen. Sharif Street’s office

The year 2024 marks the 40th anniversary since Erika Alexander was first discovered as an actress While attending a six-week summer program at Freedom Theatre in Philadelphia, Alexander auditioned for a Merchant Ivory independent film called, “My Little Girl.” Hundreds of young Black and brown girls auditioned, but after 12 screen tests and fourauditions, Alexander was chosen for the lead role at age 14, changing the course of her life forever.

Forty years later, Alexander’s career continues to thrive. Last year, she starred in the Oscar winning film “American Fiction,” receiving multiple nominations, including Best Supporting Actress from both the Independent Spirit Award and the NAACP Image Award, as well asa SAG Award nomination. She is also beloved for her iconic role as Maxine Shaw on “Living Single,” and other memorable performances, including Detective LaToya in “Get Out” and Cousin Pam in “The Cosby Show.”

“I am touched and honored that the city of Philadelphia is honoring me with a street renaming,” Alexander said, reflecting on the honor. “I am thrilled to commemorate my close ties to the city of Philadelphia where I grew up.”

Alexander is also a prominent activist and co-founder of Color Farm Impact, a non-profit focused on racial equity and media diversity. The renaming marks a highlight in the Erika Alexander Mid-Career Retrospective, a series of events that celebrate her career and ongoing advocacy.

“I am thrilled to honor Erika Alexander by renaming the street in front of Freedom Theatre to Erika Alexander Way,” Councilmember Jeffery Young, Jr.(D- 5th Dist.), who sponsored the street renaming, said. “Alexander’s incredible journey from being discovered as a 14-year old actress at Freedom Theatre to becoming a celebrated star and community activist is nothing short of inspirational. This street renaming is a tribute to her remarkable achievements and the profound impact she has on the arts and our community. We celebrate not only her stellar contributions to entertainment but also her unwavering dedication to giving back and empowering future generations through her non-profit, ColorFarm Impact. Her popular “Living Single” character, Maxine Shaw, inspired countless kids — including me — to pursue careers in law. This honor is a well-deserved recognition of her enduring legacy and a joyful celebration of one of Philadelphia’s brightest stars.”

