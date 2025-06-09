Philadelphia student Malcolm Bullock awarded prestigious Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award

FROM LEFT: JUSTIN ENNIS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR POBS; Victoria Dulisse, Gold Award winner; Malcolm Bullock, Gold Award winner; Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (Photo courtesy POBS)

Malcolm Bullock, a junior at George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science, was recently honored with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award, one of the world’s most prestigious achievements for young people. As part of this internationally recognized program, Malcolm was invited to personally meet Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, during a celebratory event marking the accomplishments of exceptional youth. The award challenges participants ages 16–24 to complete ambitious goals across four areas: service, physical fitness, skills, and adventurous journeys. For Malcolm, that included volunteering with the Brothers of Strawberry Mansion, learning piano, and embarking on a sea turtle conservation trip to Costa Rica and Panama.

Malcolm’s connection to nature and the Philadelphia Outward Bound School (POBS) started early. A birding enthusiast by age 3, he was just 5 when he stood on a chair to deliver a speech at the groundbreaking of the Discovery Center, now home to POBS programs that continue to shape his journey. Over the years, Malcolm took part in POBS’ summer GOAL (Get Out And Lead) program and even interned at the Discovery Center last summer to study water quality and assist visitors. The experiences have allowed him to explore leadership and environmental stewardship, which really shined through during his trip to Costa Rica and Panama to complete his Gold Award.

Screenshot

MALCOLM BULLOCK, Gold Award winner and his brother Xavier Bullock, a Bronze Award winner

(Photo courtesy POBS)

“Malcolm is a kid who wants opportunities to push himself, do different things and push beyond,” said Jennifer Raymond, scholarship and recruitment manager, POBS. “GOAL was hard, but his parents raised him to persevere and get out of his comfort zone.”

As part of the Gold Award’s requirements, Malcolm taught himself to play the piano from scratch, using online videos and determination. He also completed over 50 hours of service through the Brothers of Strawberry Mansion, initially helping to distribute food and later supporting their marketing and social media efforts, drawing on his interest in graphic design.

“It made me more responsible and dedicated as a person,” Malcolm said. “It opened so many opportunities while keeping me focused.”

Reflecting on the growth he experienced, he added: “Without OB I wouldn’t be who I am today. It gave me a better understanding of others; of things I can and can’t overcome.”

Malcolm’s journey is part of a growing wave of impact from POBS across Philadelphia. With five other Philadelphia School District students earning some level of The Award this year, including Malcolm’s younger brother Xavier who is just beginning his own path, POBS’ success is a testament to the power of outdoor education and mentorship.

“It’s so much more than nature,” Raymond added. “POBS teaches discipline too. How can you use your learnings back at home in daily living and compare them to challenges you had in nature? ‘Oh, this is nothing. I have to write an essay? I’ve got that.’” As POBS continues to expand opportunities for city youth through school partnerships, summer leadership training, and programs at the Discovery Center, students like Malcolm are showing just how far a love for nature and a commitment to growth can lead.

For more information about POBS, visit: outwardboundphiladelphia.org