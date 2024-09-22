Philadelphia Tree Plan partners celebrate $12 million funding for Philly Tree Plan  

The Philly Tree Plan reflects input from more than 9,000 residents, local stakeholders, and environmental experts, and marks the city’s first strategic plan to equitably build Philadelphia’s tree canopy.

PHILADELPHIA — Representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) joined key project partners in Philadelphia on September 19 to celebrate the award of a $12 million USDA Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry grant to support the implementation of the Philly Tree Plan, a ten-year strategic plan to equitably grow the city’s tree canopy. In partnership with Parks & Recreation, Public Health Management Corporation, and others, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society led the effort to apply for and secure this major investment in Philadelphia’s urban forest.

The event, held at Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC)’s Public Health Campus on Cedar in West Philadelphia, focused on the impact of the strategic plan and progress on implementation. Guests toured nearby Malcolm X Park to see newly planted street trees by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and tree maintenance done by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and PowerCorpsPHL, who are part of the coalition of partners dedicated to growing Philadelphia’s urban forest.

In the first year of implementation, the key partners have focused on planning and capacity building to support and grow existing tree programs. This includes efforts to grow tree canopy and protect existing trees, build workforce skills around tree care and maintenance, develop community trust, and ensure ongoing community engagement in the Philly Tree Plan.

The Philly Tree Plan key partners have also laid out the initial structure and governance for the Philly Tree Coalition, a dedicated organization responsible for coordinating project implementation among the key partners and continued fundraising efforts for the Philly Tree Plan. The Philly Tree Coalition will be housed at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

This USDA Federal Grant for the Philly Tree Plan is made possible through the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, the largest climate investment in history. This grant is one of the largest federal funding grants ever received for urban forestry in Philadelphia. It is specifically dedicated to urban forestry and tree canopy equity. The Philly Tree Plan outlines a transformative investment in public health and quality of life for Philadelphia neighborhoods, representing a significant commitment to creating a resilient, equitably distributed urban forest and ultimately a safer, cleaner, and greener Philadelphia.

“The Forest Service is proud to partner with the City of Philadelphia, Public Health Management Corporation, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, and other partners in implementing the Philly Tree Plan,” said Meryl Harrell, deputy secretary for USDA Natural Resources and Environment. “Through President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the Forest Service is supporting communities, such as Philadelphia, in becoming more resilient to climate change and combatting extreme heat through increased urban tree canopy.”

“PHS is committed to using horticulture, including growing trees, as a tool for improving health and well-being across the Greater Philadelphia Region,” said Matt Rader, president of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. “The Philly Tree Plan is more than just a strategic plan — it’s a catalyst for transformative change in Philadelphia. By fostering collaboration among communities, organizations, and government, we’re following our past model for success and creating a new paradigm for environmental justice. This $12 million grant will empower partners to expand tree canopy in seven priority neighborhoods, improving air quality, reducing heat-related illnesses, and enhancing the overall well-being of residents.

PHS is only able to lead this work thanks to the incredible support of our PHS members, volunteers, corporate partners, and Philadelphia Flower Show supporters. Together, we’re building a greener, healthier, and more equitable future for our city.”

“The expansion of Philadelphia’s tree canopy is directly aligned to the heart of PHMC’s mission of building healthy communities,” said Michael Pearson, president & CEO, Public Health Management Corporation. “Trees are fundamental to our health: they make our air cleaner, our summers cooler, our streets safer, and they improve our mental health and quality of life. We are confident that all the partners can contribute to achieving these goals of a greener Philadelphia.”

“Philadelphia Parks & Recreation is very proud of the Philly Tree Plan, from the community engagement that was crucial to its development, to its goal of a healthy and equitable urban forest for all,” said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner, Susan Slawson. “The Philly Tree Plan is a critical part of achieving Mayor Parker’s vision of a safer, cleaner, and greener city. Through our implementation efforts, we will continue to increase communication about trees, reduce the burden of tree care on our residents, and improve commercial corridors where businesses and residents can both see and feel the benefits of an increased tree canopy. We are thrilled to receive this grant and to continue our efforts in enhancing the quality of life for Philadelphians.”

To learn more about the Philly Tree Plan, please visit: https://www.phila.gov/programs/philly-tree-plan/. For more information about PHS, visit: https://phsonline.org/.