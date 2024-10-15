Image

1:39 PM / Wednesday October 16, 2024

15 Oct 2024

Philadelphians are enjoying notable improvements in health and mortality, according to new data from the Health Department

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 15, 2024 Category: Local Posted by:

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has announced the release of 2022 and preliminary 2023 data that indicate notable improvements in health and mortality among Philadelphians.

Newly released findings include:

Declines in COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 has dropped to the thirteenth most common cause of death, mirroring national declines in COVID-19 deaths.

Increases in life expectancy

From a low of 73.2 years in 2020, life expectancy has increased to 76.2 years, returning close to pre-pandemic levels (76.7 years). However, disparities in life expectancy by race/ethnicity persisted, with non-Hispanic Black men experiencing the lowest life expectancy of any demographic group (67.5 years).

Declines in homicide and overdose deaths

Deaths due to homicide and unintentional drug overdose spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic — peaking in 2021 and 2022, respectively — then declined in 2023. These causes significantly contribute to early death among Philadelphians and disproportionately impact non-Hispanic Black men.

“These new findings are good news for Philadelphia,” said Dr. Megan Todd, chief epidemiologist at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. “The rebound in life expectancy suggests that we are recovering from the negative health impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Although life expectancy has improved and deaths due to homicide and unintentional drug overdose have declined, Philadelphia is still facing serious public health crises.

“Too many Philadelphians continue to die from overdoses, violence, and chronic disease – issues that have threatened the city since long before COVID-19,” Todd said. “And the impact of these deaths is far from equal. Structural factors like poverty and racism mean that race, ethnicity, and neighborhood still dictate who bears the heaviest burden.”

The Health Department released the 2022 and preliminary 2023 data on PhilaStats, an interactive vital statistics dashboard.

First published in May 2022, PhilaStats tracks trends in births, deaths, and population size over time, and by characteristics like age, neighborhood, and race/ethnicity. To help interpret vital statistics in context, PhilaStats shows maps of birth and death outcomes alongside maps of social factors that impact health, like poverty, access to health insurance, and unemployment. The dashboard aims to make vital statistics broadly accessible to community groups, journalists, researchers, and other members of the public.

PhilaStats will continue to be updated as new data becomes available. Note that preliminary estimates are subject to change as data are finalized.

PhilaStats can be accessed at: https://philadelphiapublichealth.shinyapps.io/philastats/.

Related Posts

The biggest events and festivals in Philadelphia in Fall 2022 (partial list) 2023 Primary Election “At-a-Glance” Voter Guide Dallas officer to be charged with manslaughter for killing Black man after mistaking his apartment for hers
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

PECO

Recent News

Entertainment

‘44-The unOfficial, unSanctioned Obama Musical’ comedy premieres in Philadelphia

October 14, 2024

Share Tweet Email The award-winning musical arrives at The Suzanne Roberts Theatre for limited run October 29th...

Week In Review

A city proud of its role in facing down hatred confronts a new wave of violence

October 15, 2024

Share Tweet Email The scene of a fatal Saturday night shooting outside Hush, a hookah lounge, in...

Health

Twin boys born conjoined celebrate 1st birthday after separation surgery

October 15, 2024

Share Tweet Email This photo provided by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia shows conjoined twins, Amari and...

Home and Garden

Fall in love with autumn and winter gardening

October 15, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT Whether you’re a master gardener, complete novice, or something in between, fall is...

Seniors

How you can nourish your brain today

September 28, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT What are you doing to nourish your brain on a daily basis? Many...

Philly NAACP

October 8, 2024

October 8, 2024

Share Tweet Email Share Tweet Email Related Posts Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Philadelphia...

Tierney/IBC

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff