9:03 PM / Monday December 2, 2024

1 Dec 2024

Public invited to join PennDOT virtual public meeting on December 10 to discuss state rail plan updates

December 1, 2024

An Amtrak test train at Overbrook Station on the Amtrak Keystone Corridor. (Photo/Shutterstock)

HARRISBURG, Pa. -– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that it will host a virtual public informational meeting to discuss the update to the Pennsylvania State Rail Plan on December 10 from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The public can offer input through an online survey through December 19.

PennDOT is currently in the process of developing the 2025 Pennsylvania State Rail Plan, which was last updated in 2020. PennDOT works with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) on the update. Gathering input from the public and stakeholders on safety, passenger and freight rail, funding, policy, the environment, and economic development is key to developing the State Rail Plan. The plan will also evaluate and document passenger and freight rail needs over the next 20 years to guide investments.

“Pennsylvania’s rail freight network supports family-sustaining jobs and connects Pennsylvania communities to the global economy while bolstering local economic development,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “This plan is critical to a successful rail freight network in the state, and we encourage folks to join the virtual meeting.”

An introduction of the Pennsylvania State Rail Plan update process and background on freight and passenger rail will be presented during the first half of the meeting, followed by an interactive question and answer session between the project team and members of the public. Project staff look forward to gaining input on the Pennsylvania rail system’s opportunities, priorities, and investment needs.

Participants should visit the Zoom meeting link at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86928287204?pwd=hYbZf7XRwsrTwEHmQ0RIAbc7rPYBHs.1#success prior to the meeting start time. The public is encouraged to share the meeting link with interested personal and professional contacts.

The virtual public informational meeting presentation materials and an online survey will be available on the State Rail Plan website at: www.advancingparail.com. The meeting materials and an online survey will be available on the State Rail Plan website through December 19.

Questions or comments can be directed to [email protected].

