Reading Terminal nominated for ‘Best Public Market in America’ award for fifth consecutive year

People can vote for Philadelphia’s historic public market now through April 14

PHILADELPHIA – For the fifth consecutive year, the Reading Terminal Market has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best’s “Best Public Market in America” award. The public voting period for this recognition runs through April 14.

Reading Terminal Market, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, needs the public’s help to claim the Best Public Market title once again. Readers can vote once per day, per device at this link: https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/reading-terminal-market-philadelphia-pennsylvania/

An initial list of 20 markets was nominated by a panel of 10 Best local experts and contributors and voters will narrow it down to the top 10 winners. Joining Reading Terminal Market as nominees are Boston Public Market, Eastern Market Detroit, Findlay Market, Pike Place Market and others.

Reading Terminal Market is celebrated as one of the most diverse public spaces in America and is believed to be the largest SNAP/EBT redemption site in Pennsylvania. Open daily 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., the Market is home to more than 70 small, family-owned businesses. With more than 5.5 million visitors in 2024, the Market is one of the most-visited destinations in the Greater Philadelphia Area.

For more information on Reading Terminal Market, please visit: www.reading terminal market.org.