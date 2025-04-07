Image

6:05 PM / Tuesday April 8, 2025

6 Apr 2025

Reading Terminal nominated for ‘Best Public Market in America’ award for fifth consecutive year

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 6, 2025 Category: Local Posted by:

People can vote for Philadelphia’s historic public market now through April 14

PHILADELPHIA – For the fifth consecutive year, the Reading Terminal Market has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best’s “Best Public Market in America” award. The public voting period for this recognition runs through April 14.

Reading Terminal Market, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, needs the public’s help to claim the Best Public Market title once again. Readers can vote once per day, per device at this link: https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/reading-terminal-market-philadelphia-pennsylvania/

An initial list of 20 markets was nominated by a panel of 10 Best local experts and contributors and voters will narrow it down to the top 10 winners. Joining Reading Terminal Market as nominees are Boston Public Market, Eastern Market Detroit, Findlay Market, Pike Place Market and others.

Reading Terminal Market is celebrated as one of the most diverse public spaces in America and is believed to be the largest SNAP/EBT redemption site in Pennsylvania. Open daily 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., the Market is home to more than 70 small, family-owned businesses. With more than 5.5 million visitors in 2024, the Market is one of the most-visited destinations in the Greater Philadelphia Area.

For more information on Reading Terminal Market, please visit: www.reading terminal market.org.

Related Posts

Philadelphia Judicial Candidates ‘At A Glance’ Guide Philadelphia Black Business Directory: How to support local businesses during National Black Business Month (and all year long) Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide:  Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Candidates
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Color Of Money

Spring into financial security: Refresh your fraud awareness this season

March 16, 2025

Share Tweet Email BPT As flowers bloom and the days grow longer, it’s the perfect time for...

Seniors

Coronary Artery Disease: Get ready for American Heart Month and get screened with the latest technology

February 23, 2025

Share Tweet Email BPT Your heart beats about 100,000 times daily, bringing oxygen and nutrients to every...

Sports

George Foreman, the fearsome heavyweight who became a beloved champion, dies at 76

March 23, 2025

Share Tweet Email In a Thursday, July 23, 2015 photo, George Foreman, former heavyweight boxing champion who...

Fur Babies Rule!

Festive foods for your dog this holiday season

December 23, 2024

Share Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES Bring on the list-making, gift-giving, party-going time of year. The holiday season...

Commentary

Guest Commentary: The power of economic boycotts — Part 2

March 9, 2025

Share Tweet Email North Carolina’s NAACP leader The Rev. William Barber speaks at a news conference on...

Health

Harness the power of walking: The benefits of being physically active

March 30, 2025

Share Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES A walk isn’t just good for your body; it’s a simple, powerful...

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff