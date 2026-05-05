Reimagining certification: How Pennsylvania can keep Black men in the classroom

Guest Commentary

By Terry Young Jr.

My journey into education began as a tutor at a school in Delaware. One student who stood out was Jason. As a fellow “smart-mouthed” kid, I connected with him quickly and helped him overcome years of struggle with long division. Our classroom became a safe space where he shared his creativity and proudly introduced me to his mother. Through Jason, I realized the profound impact a Black man can have teaching Black students—especially boys—which ultimately inspired me to become a teacher.

But there aren’t enough of us. Black students comprise roughly 15% of public school students nationwide — about 36% in Pennsylvania — while Black men make up less than 2% of educators in the Commonwealth. Despite these numbers, the data is clear: Black male educators positively influence all students, especially those who are Black.

A study found that having just one Black teacher in elementary school reduces the likelihood of Black male students dropping out by 39%. Other research indicates that Black male teachers increase the likelihood that Black male students will attend college and serve as role models and advisors.

In Pennsylvania, The Center for Black Educators builds pipelines into education beginning in high school while The Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeship offers paid pathways into teaching and the Teach Plus Pennsylvania Affinity Group Network supports Black men already in the profession. However, talk is rarely around the thousands of talented teachers stuck in professional limbo. These educators have often passed their licensing exams and are successfully leading classrooms but still must complete additional (and expensive) requirements if they hope to continue teaching, including me. Black teachers, who are more likely to enter the field through alternative routes, are disproportionately impacted.

If Pennsylvania wants to close the achievement gap, teacher certification should recognize classroom experience as an asset, not a hurdle. We must rethink how educators enter the profession, making the process rigorous, yet time- and cost-efficient.

Anyone holding a bachelor’s degree in our state must complete a state-approved certification program and pass related exams. While straightforward in theory, these requirements demand substantial financial and time commitments, often while working full time. When I was hired midyear by the School District of Philadelphia, I was required to enroll immediately in a post-baccalaureate certification program and complete nine credits within seven months. Alongside onboarding and professional development, I had to navigate university registration and tuition costs. These burdens are particularly significant for Black educators who carry 188 percent more student debt than their white counterparts and are more likely to financially support family members.

Even though I am a fully certified English teacher with 7.5 years of success, the state requires me to jump through expensive new hoops just to continue teaching special education—a high-need area where Philly can’t afford to lose experts.

I spoke with a Black male educator teaching financial literacy, who said balancing family, work, and teacher exam prep is his biggest challenge. Post-baccalaureate programs in Pennsylvania cost $10,000 – $20,000, but the state could reduce time and expense by evaluating experience for course waivers. While longevity doesn’t guarantee excellence, observation and feedback predict teacher readiness better than coursework.

Other states offer models for reform. Arizona allows teachers with three years of experience to waive content exams. Wisconsin permits teachers to submit portfolios with classroom artifacts and observation data to waive some or all coursework.

Cost remains a barrier, so the state should offer stipends to teachers on emergency or intern certifications for tuition and testing. Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) -approved programs are expensive, scholarships rarely cover full costs, and district reimbursement — like the School District of Philadelphia’s $660 limit — is partial and delayed. Many educators cannot or will not take on additional loans.

Finally, timely communication with PDE is critical. Prior to 2023, certification processing times often exceeded 10 weeks, with applicants often facing months of back-and-forth over documentation after passing required exams. Supporting PDE with additional tools and streamlined processes — including a 30-day processing standard, document pre-screening software, clear response timelines, and provisional certifications for candidates who have met all requirements — could help reduce unnecessary delays.

Working with Jason was a turning point where I realized I possessed something life-changing for Black youth — a connection the data proves is common when Black men enter the classroom. However, far too many are forced out by undue certification barriers. Flexible paths to licensure that maintain rigor without ignoring a teacher’s unique circumstances are where we must head.

Terry Young Jr. is a 10th grade special education English teacher at Kipp Dubois Collegiate Academy in Philadelphia and 2025-2026 Teach Plus Pennsylvania Policy Fellow.