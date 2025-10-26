Remembering a pioneering journalist who made a difference–Michael I. Days

Michael Days, left, editor of the Philadelphia Daily News, accepts the McGruder Diversity Leadership Award from the Associated Press Media Editors president Debra Adams Simmons during the annual awards luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014, in Chicago. The McGruder Award for Diversity Leadership is given annually to individuals, news organizations or teams of journalists who embody the spirit of Bob McGruder, a former executive editor of the Detroit Free Press, managing editor of The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and a graduate of Kent State University. McGruder died of cancer in April 2002. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Michael I. Days, a nationally recognized journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner and former editor of the Philadelphia Daily News and vice president of the Philadelphia Inquirer, died suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

His passing deeply impacted not only his immediate family, but literally hundreds of people across the country whom he touched with his passions for nurturing young journalists to collecting African American art, and as a member of his beloved Knights of St. John, an international Catholic fraternal-service organization he served proudly as International Second Vice President Brigadier General.

Mr. Days was also deeply proud of his southern Gullah roots in America where a large proportion of his enslaved ancestors, many of whom came from Nigeria and Ghana, enriched their captors with their knowledge and expertise at growing rice.

His desire to know more about them and his ancestry led him on a trip to Ghana in 2023 where he visited the Portuguese-built Elmina Castle that acted as a holding pen for hundreds of thousands of enslaved Africans over a 400-year period, and the Assin Manso Slave River Site in Central Ghana where his ancestors took their last bath on African soil before continuing their forced march to Elmina Castle.

The experience changed his life and further fueled his desire to serve and educate at every opportunity, he later mentioned to close friends.

Mr. Days was a devout Catholic who grew up in North Philadelphia and lived in Trenton for nearly 40 years. He and Angela, his beloved wife of 43 years, hosted warm Christmas parties where friends and relatives came early in the day and often stayed until the wee hours of the morning.

He cherished his four adopted sons, Edward, Umi, Andrew and Adrian, and his four grandchildren, Makayla, Marcel, Myles and Messiah, giving them all the same type of agape love he received from his mother Helen B. Days, who lavished it on him and his sister Vera.

Dancing, traveling, reading, collecting Black art and learning about new cultures were among his loves. His appreciation for books and writing would become pivotal to his career as an award-winning journalist and a celebrated author of two books: “Obama’s Legacy: What He Accomplished as President” and “We’ve Been Here Before: How Rebellion and Activism Have Always Sustained America,” which he co-authored with his wife.

As editor of the Philadelphia Daily News, Mr. Days led the staff to a Pulitzer Prize in Investigative Reporting in 2010, and was considered an inspirational and supportive leader.

His honors include induction into the Hall of Fame of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. At the time of his death, Mr. Days served as president of NABJ-Philadelphia.

“He was our inaugural president, agreeing to lead us during the past two years as we carved out our own space as the only affiliate chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists in the Philadelphia region. In our first year, Mike accepted the NABJ President’s Award on behalf of the organization,” NABJ-Philadelphia said in a statement.

Philadelphia Daily News Reporters Barbara Laker (left), Wendy Ruderman and Editor Michael Days react as they hear the news that the two reporters won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting. April 12, 2010 Sarah J. Glover / Philadelphia Daily News

His special passion was mentoring young journalists. Under his leadership, the Daily News co-sponsored the Urban Journalism Workshop (UJW), a two-week program at Temple University for high school students in which the participants worked with Daily News staffers and Temple University professors to produce a newspaper.

“Mike was no joke when it came to the work,” said Mister Mann Frisby, a former UJW student and reporter at the Philadelphia Daily News who now produces films. “He would make you write your story over and over again until you got it right. That insistence on perfection still sticks. I also developed a deep love and respect for him because he was always supportive and willing to listen.”

Mr. Days was named editor of the Philadelphia Daily News in 2005, becoming the first Black person to lead the paper in its 90-year history. He later served as managing editor at the Philadelphia Inquirer. He returned to the editor’s position at the Daily News in 2012. He was one of only a handful of African Americans to head newspapers in the United States.

He retired as vice president of diversity and inclusion of The Inquirer in 2020. In the latter part of his career, he was a partner in Editors On Call LLC. with his wife.

He graduated from Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He earned a degree in philosophy from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA, and master’s degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He was a McCormick Fellow and a graduate of the Media Management Center’s Advanced Executive Program at Northwestern University.

He started his journalism career with an internship at The Minneapolis Star Tribune. He worked as a reporter at The Courier-Journal in Louisville, KY, and the Democrat & Chronicle in Rochester, NY, before returning to Philadelphia to work for The Wall Street Journal. He joined the Daily News as a reporter in 1986.

Mr. Days served on the national board of the Associated Press Media Editors and was the editor of its quarterly magazine, APME News. He was a former president of the now-defunct News Leaders Association. He also served on the advisory board of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications at Hampton University and the board of visitors at Temple University’s School of Media and Communication.

He served on the advisory board of the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism and as a board member of the Pennsylvania Society of News Editors.

He was a past president of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists. He received the Lillian Award for outstanding service to journalism from the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Mr. Days received the Robert McGruder Award for Diversity Leadership given jointly by the Associated Press Media Editors and the American Society of News Editors. In 2015, he was selected as one of 125 persons of distinction by his alma mater, Roman Catholic High School, for its 125th anniversary.

“Great people make great journalists, and Michael Days was both,” said NABJ President Errin Haines. “Our profession and our beloved organization are better for his work and his generosity. His leadership was rooted in service: to his hometown, to the truth, to so many of the journalists he mentored, and to NABJ. I am in awe and admiration of the way he always stepped up and showed up for Black journalists. Those who mourn him are a testament to that record.”

Mr. Days is survived by his wife, Angela Dodson; his sister, Vera; three sons, Edward (Tracy), Andrew, and Umi Days; and four grandchildren, Makayla, Marcel, Myles and Messiah. He is predeceased by his son Adrian and his mother, Helen B. Days.

Services for Mr. Days was held Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Sacred Heart Church, 343 S. Broad St., Trenton, NJ 08609. Viewing was held from 10am to 12pm, followed by Mass at noon.