Renovation of Johnny Sample Recreation Center brings new life to Cobbs Creek neighborhood

The newly renovated Johnny Sample Recreation Center in Cobbs Creek.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

By Napoleon F. Kingcade

As part of an effort to revitalize the Johnny Sample Recreation Center, located at 280 Cobbs Creek Parkway in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood, nearly 100 volunteers, including representatives of Fairmount Park Conservancy, Rebuild Philadelphia, Cobbs Creek Ambassador and International Service Solution, participated in a Community Day planting event on September 12.

Led by Fairmount Park Conservancy, the event also brought together many parents and several children from the Cobbs Creek area who assisted in the planting of beautiful flowers and trees, and added native plants to the recreation center’s landscape.

More greenery and a better connection between the recreation center and the park’s natural environment were the key reasons for the neighborhood planting project.

Charli Owens is busy digging holes in the garden for plants and flowers in front of the rec center.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

The event was part of a $15 million renovation project that was created through Rebuild Philadelphia. Community members were also treated to an exclusive sneak-peek at the nearly completed recreation center.

The planting project was designed to bring more natural light into the Cobbs Creek facility, and to create a more flexible space for after-school programs and community events.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (D- 3rd Dist.) arrives at the Community Day planting event and to see what’s new in the rest of the facility.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

Recent renovations included; a fully renovated basketball gymnasium with new backboards and hoops, accessible bathrooms, a new multi-purpose room for afterschool programs and community meetings, an improved fitness room with a boxing ring, a spacious reception area for large gatherings, a new kitchenette and new furniture, a brand new roof, a new elevator and an installation of new lighting and the addition of central air. Outdoor attractions were a new swimming pool, new picnic tables and accessible parking spaces for regular visitors.

Councilmember Gauthier displaying a new punching bag.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

With shovels, gloves and garden tools in hand, the volunteers planted nearly 2,000 native perennial plants and flowers around parts of the recreation center. The workers brought their energy, getting on their hands and knees, digging into the dirt.

Before the event started, a large crowd gathered near the entrance of the recreation center for a demonstration led by Torgia Karum, who highlighted the proper method of planting small trees and flowers.

“There’s always a standard when planting a tree or different kinds of plants,” Karum said. “When you dig a hole, it has to be the size of the roots. You have to make sure you put the plant into the hole, gently. You have to massage it, and allow the roots to break freely. The hole has to be deep, the length of the roots. Once you put the plant into the hole gently, you have to spread salt around it and make sure everything sits firmly in the ground.”

After the demonstration, Tara Rasheed, senior director of Fairmount Park Conservancy,spoke to members of the media about the process leading up to the Cobbs Creek planting project.

“We really heard from so many community members who wanted a comfortable place where they could sit down and read a book,” Rasheed said. “They wanted a place to see beautiful flowers and enjoy themselves outdoors. I think this planting project is really a great event that welcomes more people to the Cobbs Creek community.”

Volunteers are busy working in the garden in front of the rec center.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

While people were working hard around the recreation center, 4-year-old Charli Owens was staying busy and digging big holes with her long shovel, finding several bugs and caterpillars in the process.

“She has been talking all day about coming over here and helping the construction workers,” said Charli’s mother, Tiffany Owens, who lives across the street from the recreation center. “She told her grandmother about this event. She was so excited about coming over here and helping out with the digging of the plants. Charli loves getting dirty and catching bugs and playing in the dirt. We have a garden at our home, and she loves playing in our backyard and getting herself dirty. Now, she is over here having fun and having a good time.”

Later that evening, Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (D- 3rd Dist.) arrived at the event where she walked around inside Johnny Sample Recreation Center. She was taken on a tour by Fairmount Park Conservancy senior director Tara Rasheed, who showed her each room inside the newly improved recreation center. While on tour, Gauthier was excited to stand next to a big punching bag located near a newly-built boxing ring.

“The Johnny Sample Recreation Center has been a cornerstone of this community for decades and today’s planting day event shows what’s possible when residents and city government come together and work hand-in-hand,” Gauthier said.

Today, the Cobbs Creek site is one of four Philadelphia Rebuild projects in the Cobbs Creek area. The total cost in renovations is $30 million in investments.

Completed projects include: The Cobbs Creek Community Environmental Center, The Cobbs Creek Nature Playground and The Blanche A. Nixon Library.

John Sample Recreation Center was renamed in 2019 to honor the West Philadelphia native and professional football player. A groundbreaking ceremony took place in September 2023. During the construction period, staff members and activity programs were relocated down the block at Laura Sims Skate House. With renovations close to being completed, the recreation center is expected to reopen its doors in late 2026.