Samuel Staten, Sr. Charitable Trust issues call for applications for Spring 2025 Qa’id Staten Memorial Scholarship Fund

The deadline to apply is November 1.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.–– The Samuel Staten, Sr. Charitable Trust, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to demonstrating the positive impact of organized labor in the community, is now accepting applications for the Spring 2025 cycle of the Qa’id Staten Memorial Scholarship Fund. Applications can be submitted online at www.statencharitabletrust.org.

The scholarship offers financial assistance to students in need who are pursuing higher education. The application and required materials deadline is November 1, 2024. No extensions will be granted. Each scholarship cycle awards up to ten $1,000 scholarships to deserving students based on financial need, GPA, essay responses, and the overall application.

Scholarships can be applied to undergraduate tuition or special programs, and the disbursement is directed to the educational institution to prevent overpayment into a student’s account.

To apply, eligible students must submit the following materials by the deadline:

Completed online application with essays

Official transcript showing a minimum GPA of 2.5 (sent directly from the academic institution)

Completed FAFSA form

Mid-semester grade report (for spring applicants)

One recent scholarship recipient reflected on the award’s impact, stating: “Receiving the Qaid Staten Memorial Scholarship was a life-changing experience. It eased the financial pressure on my family and allowed me to focus on my studies. I’m grateful for the support that has helped me pursue my dream of earning a degree.”

Applications can be submitted online at www.statencharitabletrust.org. For more information or any questions, applicants may contact [email protected].

The Samuel Staten, Sr. Charitable Trust, formerly the Laborers’ District Council Charity Fund, serves the needy in the Philadelphia five-county area and beyond through various fundraising events. Established in honor of Samuel Staten, Sr., the Trust exemplifies organized labor’s impact on the community. Within the Trust, the Qa’id Staten Memorial Scholarship Fund aids deserving students seeking higher education, supporting tuition, books, and housing for students in need. Apply online for scholarships and learn more about the Trust at: www.StatenCharitableTrust.org.