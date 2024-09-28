School District of Philadelphia school is among 356 schools in the nation to earn 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools designation



U.S. Department of Education recognizes Central High School with prestigious award

Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D., (c) superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia proudly stands with some of the students of Central High School celebrating their National Blue Ribbon School designation. Photo credit: Adam Northam/School District of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Education recently announced that Central High School has been awarded the National Blue Ribbon School designation, for exemplary high performing, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates. Central High School is one of 13 schools in the Commonwealth, and the only school in the city of Philadelphia, to achieve Blue Ribbon status this year.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

Central High School, a college preparatory high school that challenges students with rigorous academic programs to prepare them for higher education, serves more than two thousand students in grades nine through 12 from across the city. The school is located in North Philadelphia’s Logan section and is the thirty-seventh oldest public high school in the nation, established in 1836.

“Congratulations to Central High School on its designation as a National Blue Ribbon School,” said Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D., superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. “I am elated to celebrate the hard work of the president (principal), teachers, students and their families at Central. This national recognition is a point of pride and a testament to the academic excellence within our District.”

The school hosted a celebration on September 23. The ceremony hosted by the United States Department of Education will occur in November, and students will receive their much-deserved Blue Ribbon plaque later this year.

Katharine Davis, president of Central High School, shared the exciting news with her school community.

“The Blue Ribbon Award is an achievement that recognizes the continued academic excellence of the Central High School student body, as well as the dedication of our faculty, staff and families,” she said. “We strive to build a community that values student voice and leadership. We wholeheartedly believe in the power of young adults to positively impact our local and global community. We are so honored to receive this award and recognition.”

Now in its 42nd year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program awarded 356 public and private elementary, middle and high schools throughout the country in 2024. This is the third year Central has received a Blue Ribbon School award (the two previous occasions were in 1987 and 2011). Central is one of 19 School District of Philadelphia schools named a National Blue Ribbon School since the Department of Education began the program, and the second school to earn the distinction under Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D (including Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush in 2022).