Seniors’ farmers market vouchers return for summer 2024

Starting this month, the Bucks County Area Agency on Aging will once again distribute vouchers for eligible Bucks County seniors to purchase produce at farmers’ markets throughout the summer.

Vouchers will be available at senior centers through Sept. 30 or while supplies last. Seniors unable to make it to a senior center can receive a voucher application via mail by contacting the Area Agency on Aging prior to Sept. 15.

“This service allows older adults to get fresh produce throughout the summer and into November that supplements a healthy diet,” said Wanda Ritter, deputy administrator for the Bucks County Area Agency on Aging. “Each year, Bucks County older adults look forward to the distribution of produce vouchers and the fresh fruits and vegetables it provides them.”

With these vouchers, seniors receive five $10 program checks to be used at farmers’ markets throughout the county.

Bucks County residents who will be 60 or older by Dec. 31 and who meet the income guidelines listed below are eligible.

2024 household income eligibility

1 person: $27,861

2 people: $37,814

3 people: $47,767

4 people: $57,720

5 people: $67,673

6 people: $77,626

7 people: $87,579

8 people: $97,532

Interested seniors can contact the Bucks County Area Agency on Aging with any questions at: 267-880-5700 or visit BucksCounty.gov/Aging.

Voucher distribution schedule

Bensalem Senior Center (1850 Byberry Road, Bensalem): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday

Ben Wilson Senior Center (580 Delmont Avenue, Warminster): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday

Bristol Borough Area Active Adult Center (301 Wood Street, Bristol): 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Wednesday

Bristol Township Senior Center (2501 Bath Road, Bristol): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday

Central Bucks Senior Center (700 Shady Retreat Road, Doylestown): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday

Eastern Upper Bucks Senior Center (8040 Route 611, Ottsville): 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday

Falls Twp. Senior Center (282 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills): 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. every Friday

Middletown Senior Center (2142 Trenton Road, Levittown): 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Friday

Morrisville Senior Service Center (31 East Cleveland Avenue, Morrisville): 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday

Neshaminy Activity Center (1842 Brownsville Road, Trevose): 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

Northampton Twp. James E. Kinney Center (165 Township Road, Richboro): 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday

Pennridge Community Center (146 East Main Street, Perkasie): 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday

Upper Bucks Senior Center (2183 Milford Square Pike, Milford Square): 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Tuesday