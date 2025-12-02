Shapiro directs $219.9 million in additional capital funding to SEPTA

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Mayor Cherelle Parker speak with a worker at SEPTA’s Frazer Shop & Yard in Chester County. (Photo/pa.gov)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On November 24, Governor Josh Shapiro directed Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll to allocate $219.9 million in additional capital funding to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) to support urgent safety upgrades and infrastructure improvements. Following recent orders from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), the Shapiro Administration’s action will ensure SEPTA can comply with federal orders, accelerate needed repairs, and maintain safe, reliable service for the nearly 800,000 Pennsylvanians who rely on SEPTA every day. The Governor made the announcement at SEPTA’s Frazer Shop & Yard in Chester County.

“Nearly 800,000 Pennsylvanians rely on SEPTA every single day — to get to school, to work, to medical appointments, and wherever else they need to go safely and reliably,” Shapiro said. “Mass transit is absolutely critical to our Commonwealth’s economy, our communities, and the everyday lives of Pennsylvanians. My Administration is stepping up once again to provide SEPTA with the funding it needs to complete critical repairs, meet federal safety requirements, and restore full service — but we need a long-term solution. I will keep fighting for additional recurring funding for mass transit in Harrisburg so that we can invest in mass transit systems, including SEPTA, all across the Commonwealth.”

The governor’s action comes after Senate Republicans refused to support long-term, recurring funding for mass transit in the 2025–26 budget. As a result, SEPTA has lacked the capital resources necessary to make urgent safety improvements following federal directives.

Federal safety oversight and PennDOT response

This fall, SEPTA was subject to a series of emergency federal directives following safety incidents involving Silverliner IV Regional Rail trains and the trolley network’s overhead catenary system, including from the following agencies:

• The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), which issued an Emergency Order requiring inspections, repairs, and electrical system upgrades for all 223 Silverliner IV railcars, following thermal incidents; and

• The Federal Transit Administration (FTA), which issued an emergency action letter directing inspections of SEPTA’s entire trolley catenary network.

SEPTA completed all required inspections ahead of federal deadlines, returning 98 railcars to service. At the current pace, approximately 180 railcars are expected to be operational by mid-to-late December — enough to restore full weekday Regional Rail service. While the FRA oversees Regional Rail safety, PennDOT’s State Safety Oversight Agency (SSOA) enforces safety standards for SEPTA’s metro and trolley systems.

Under Governor Shapiro, SSOA’s authority was strengthened and elevated to report directly to PennDOT’s Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation. Dedicated managers have been hired — including one specifically focused on SEPTA, and three additional safety and inspection positions are in the process of being hired, with two more safety experts dedicated exclusively to SEPTA.

PennDOT inspectors worked closely with SEPTA to address trolley catenary issues this fall and are now actively monitoring and approving repairs, which the additional capital funding will allow SEPTA to accelerate.

“PennDOT is using every tool available to support transit systems across the Commonwealth,” Carroll said. “These resources will help SEPTA complete essential repairs, modernize aging infrastructure, and keep riders safe. But this is a temporary fix — we need sustained, predictable mass transit funding.”

Investing in SEPTA’s critical safety and infrastructure needs

The $219.9 million in additional PennDOT capital funding will allow SEPTA to accelerate critical safety upgrades, comply with FRA and FTA orders, and maintain reliable service for riders throughout the region. Key investments include:

Upgrades to the Regional Rail fleet — $95 million

• Enhancements to Silverliner IV safety and electrical systems

• Upgrades to Silverliner V propulsion, electrical systems, and reliabilit

Railcar leasing & procurement — $17 million

• Lease 10 railcars from MARC (Washington–Baltimore region)

• Pursue purchase of 20 railcars from Montréal’s Exo system Metro Fleet Upgrades — $8 million

Metro fleet upgrades — $8 million

• Overhauls of metro fleet traction motors

• Door operator upgrades to ensure safe, reliable service

Utility fleet & power infrastructure upgrades — $48.4 million

• Replacement of aging overhead catenary wires across SEPTA’s trolley and rail networks

• Purchase of new equipment to allow for more efficient inspections and maintenance of trolley infrastructure

Other safety-critical infrastructure investments — $51.5 million

• Upgrade of 13 escalators at SEPTA stations

• Purchase advanced inspection technology

• Implement safety improvements at SEPTA’s Control Center to ensure continuity of operations

These investments will allow SEPTA to comply fully with federal safety orders, accelerate Silverliner IV and trolley repairs, and maintain reliable service for residents and visitors.

“Thank you to Governor Shapiro for his strong support of SEPTA, our riders, and the communities we serve,” said Scott Sauer, general manager, SEPTA. “These funds are going to make a significant difference in our efforts to overcome this current crisis — and to prevent problems moving forward. With these new capital dollars, we can advance initiatives that will improve service across the system. This money will be directed to projects that can begin quickly and will enhance safety and reliability for our riders. Thanks to the dedication of our employees, who have been working around the clock, we’re already returning up to five railcars to service each day. We expect to be close to full strength by mid-December, and these new funds will help keep us on the right trajectory as we bolster our preventative maintenance and vehicle overhaul efforts.”

Pa. Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair, Sen. Vincent Hughes, speaks to attendees at the press conference.

(Photo/pa.gov)

“Again, Governor Shapiro is stepping in to ensure Philadelphia and counties including Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, and Bucks have access to safe, reliable public transportation,” said Sen. Vincent Hughes, Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair. “The state Senate has had the opportunity to pass a long-term, sustainable public transit funding solution five times, and time after time, Senate Republicans have blocked our ability to get it done. Now the Republican-led federal government is sounding the alarm about SEPTA’s need for safety and infrastructure improvements, and state Senate Republicans still choose to do nothing. I’m thankful Governor Shapiro is taking action that will end service delays and disruptions. And I will continue to implore my Senate Republican colleagues to work with Democrats to introduce a funding plan that will ensure our buses, trains, and trolleys are able to fully and safely operate for the people who rely on public transportation.”

“As a lifelong Philadelphia resident, I know how important SEPTA is to the 800,000 workers, parents, and students who utilize SEPTA daily,” said Rep. Ed Neilson. “I’m thankful for Governor Shapiro’s nonstop support of mass transit and his leadership as House Democrats fight for safe and reliable mass transit throughout the Commonwealth. This investment allows SEPTA to restore Regional Rail service by the end of the year. This is not about rural vs. urban areas because mass transit impacts all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. I hope Senate Republicans realize that we are all in this together and fund mass transit.”

Pennsylvania is preparing to host millions of visitors in 2026 for the America 250 celebrations, NCAA March Madness, FIFA World Cup, and MLB All-Star Game. A safe, reliable SEPTA system will be essential to move residents and tourists efficiently throughout the region.

While Monday’s action ensures SEPTA can continue with these crucial safety improvements, it is not a long-term solution. Shapiro will continue pressing Senate Republicans to support recurring transit funding for the nearly one million Pennsylvanians who rely on public transportation every day.