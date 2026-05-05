State representatives host Delta Day in Capitol

(Photo/ House Democratic Communications Office)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — To recognize the historic and ongoing contributions of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, four alumnae of the sorority, state Reps. Lindsay Powell and La’Tasha D. Mayes, both D-Allegheny, Gina H. Curry, D-Delaware, and Morgan Cephas, D-Phila., hosted Delta Day in the state Capitol on April 28.

Delta Day is celebrated by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., which was founded in 1913 by 22 collegiate women on the campus of Howard University. Today, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is one of the preeminent service-based sororities, with more than 300,000 predominantly Black members and more than 1,000 chapters worldwide. The sorority has maintained a commitment to social activism, academic excellence, and civic engagement.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. has 29 chapters in Pennsylvania. On Delta Day, members from throughout the Commonwealth come to the Capitol to connect with elected officials, advance legislation and serve as a voice for others.

“It was an honor to welcome sorors from across Pennsylvania to continue our long history of sisterhood, service and leadership to advocate for our communities,” Powell said. “Having even just one voice at the table can be powerful, but the hundreds of us here today prove that our lifelong service to our communities will continue.”

“As a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., I am deeply honored to stand alongside everyone here at the Capitol for Delta Day,” Mayes said. “Our sorority has always been rooted in uplifting our communities through sisterhood, scholarship, service and social action, and today is a reminder that our work continues both inside and outside the Capitol. Together, we are celebrating our 113-year legacy, and we are actively shaping a more just future for all Pennsylvanians.”

“For the past 113 years, the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. have been a driving force behind civic engagement, community change, social activism and the elevation of Black women nationwide,” Curry said. “Communities are built and sustained on the bonds of this kind of sisterhood, and I am proud to be part of this family and to welcome our illustrious organization and sorors to the Capitol today.”

“I am so proud to celebrate my 20th year as a Delta,” Cephas said. “It is always an honor to co-host Delta Day at the Capitol with Reps. Mayes, Curry and Powell. This day ensures Deltas connect with lawmakers to discuss pressing issues facing our communities. This is how we build on our founders’ legacy of promoting academic excellence and providing assistance to those in need. I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished as an organization and how we continue marching forward. Through our service, the next generation can inherit progress, not the same fights we are facing today.”

The four lawmakers, this year led by Cephas, have introduced H.R. 469, a resolution that recognizes and celebrates Delta Day and the sorority’s work. The legislation awaits consideration in the full House.