The business of empowerment

SUN Publisher Catherine Hicks (2nd from the right, was among those chosen for the Advisory Council for the African American Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Business Empowerment Luncheon last Saturday. AACC president/CEO Regina Hairston (c) takes a photo with the featured speakers and other members of the Advisory Council. Photo: AACC

In addition to connecting women in business, the African American Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Business Empowerment Luncheon saluted the organization Women’s Business Accelerator Program.

By Denise Clay-Murray

While Shanda Moore knows a lot about health and wellness, she wanted to learn a little more about business,

Moore is a nurse practitioner and the owner of Prosperity Health and Fitness. The company has two offices, one in Haddon Township, New Jersey and another near Cherry Hill in Camden County, New Jersey. Because she was early in her journey from working for someone to hanging her own shingle, she was looking for some insight.

She found it as part of the African American Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Business Accelerator Program.

“They had some very good people who came to speak to us and give us different ideas on how to think about our business, resources to use for our business, and different tools to use,” Moore said. “It gives you access to people that you probably wouldn’t have gotten access to without it. I would definitely recommend it.”

The graduates of the first cohort of women-owned businesses to complete the program were honored as part of the Chamber’s second annual Women’s Empowerment Brunch held at the Parx East Casino Hotel in Bucks County.

Because of the barriers that women-owned businesses face when trying to scale up, the annual brunch is a chance for women to connect, said Regina Hairston, the Chamber’s president.

“[Women-owned businesses] only receive 1% of venture capital, and when I say 1%, I’m rounding up because it’s really less than that,” Hairston said. “But, they are the fastest growing Black-owned businesses, representing 51% of all the Black-owned businesses in the country.”

“But their revenues, their profits, are less than $40,000,” Hairston continued. “So, it is important to bring Black women together so that they have a space to grow together.”

To be eligible for the Women’s Business Accelerator Program, you have to be a member of the Chamber, have a business that is at least two years old, and have earnings of $200,000. The reason why those particular businesses have been selected is that they are in a sweet spot for growth and with the right support and tools can be job creators, Hairston said. Because they’re Chamber members, they’ll also continue to get support and mentoring, she said.

In addition to Moore, the members of the program include:

Simone Ammons, Elucinere

Dominique Calhoun, Remix Living

Britney Coleman, Be Creative Marketing Studio

Kelly Collier-Clark, House of Clark Interiors

Stephanie Ford, Coffee, Cream and Dreams,

Djuan Short, Dahlia Rose Wellness, and

Pamela Thornton, Pound Cake Heaven

In addition to honoring the women from the accelerator program, the brunch featured a panel discussion that brought together several high-powered businesswomen who spoke about the importance of legacy in business. Moderated by Monique Curry-Mims, founder and principal of Civic Capital, the panel consisted of Nicole Anderson, president and CEO of NAL Speakers Bureau, Melonease Shaw, CEO of Maven, Inc. and Lynette Sutton, managing partner of Girl Concrete, Inc.

The application process for the next cohort of the Women’s Business Accelerator Program will be opening soon. For more information, visit: aachamber.com.