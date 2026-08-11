The buzz on Philadelphia beekeeper Amma Dorman

Beekeeper Amma Dorman aka miss honey bee

Photo courtesy: Amma Dorman

By Constance Garcia-Barrio

An exceptionally sweet start in life may have helped put Amma Dorman — aka miss honeybee — on the path that led her to beekeeping.

“I was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, at the Reading Midwife Center for Women’s Wellness — a peaceful place,” she said. “My mother was in a deep meditative state when I was born.”

Photo courtesy: Amma Dorman

Dorman has faced challenges in life she said, but the tranquility of her birth seems to have accompanied her over the years. Beekeeping, she believes, along with many researchers, has deepened it.

Through Bee Day, during which Dorman opens her North Philadelphia bee yard to neighbors, she invites fellow Philadelphians to share the calm, environmental awareness, and other healthful aspects of beekeeping. Bee Day, a free event open to people age 10 and older, will take place on August 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If the circumstances of Dorman’s birth gave her a promising start, her rearing — with its emphasis on nature and nutrition — may have further contributed to her well-being.

“I was raised in a household that followed a plant-based diet,” Dorman said. “I am still vegan, considered “beegan” because I consume honey.”

Horseback riding also honed Dorman’s appreciation of the natural world.

Miss honey bee’s budding beekeepers.

Photo courtesy: Amma Dorman

“I learned to ride horses at the Bill Pickett Riding Academy,” she said of the historic boarding and teaching stable in West Fairmount Park, whose name honors Bill Pickett , a Black cowboy, actor, and rodeo star. Dorman learned good horsemanship, how to muck out stables, and care for horses.

After graduating from Philadelphia public schools, Dorman earned a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Temple University in 2016.

“I wanted to learn about storytelling and the imagery we choose to present,” she said.

Meanwhile, nature kept beckoning. By 2019, Dorman was putting muscle into greening up the city through the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Tree Tender Program. Tree Tenders, made up of community-based volunteers, plant trees around the city.

In 2020, Dorman was hired as an exhibition and special projects assistant at the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archeology and Anthropology. That position allowed Dorman to take advantage of a tuition remission program and begin graduate work in environmental studies at the school.

Photo courtesy: Amma Dorman

Now, Dorman manages web content and develops programs for the Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation. That position combines her love of nature with designing events to teach the public about environmental stewardship and opportunities for outdoor recreation. #TouchGrassPhilly, her youth influencer program, promotes outdoor activities for young people.

The goals of getting outdoors and valuing the natural world dovetail with Dorman’s passion for apiculture, or the art and science of raising bees.

“As a beekeeper, my mission is to help others connect with nature,” she said.

A quirk of fate nudged Dorman toward bees during the pandemic. She was enjoying a stroll through West Mt. Airy one afternoon.

“It was one of those unseasonably warm October days, and I happened upon a carpenter bee on a lavender plant,” Dorman said. “I picked it up and held it on my palm. At that moment, I decided to dig deeper.”

And dig she did. In April 2021, she attended a workshop at Baybees, a farm and educational facility in Whaleyville, rural Maryland, to learn the basics of beekeeping.

Next, a trans-Atlantic hop took her to England where she studied at BeeUrban, an urban beekeeping Center in South London, for a month. “The organization focuses on gardening, ecology and beekeeping,” Dorman said, “I extracted my first honey at BeeUrban.”

She also took seminars in education with the Planet Bee Foundation, a nonprofit which promotes conservation and the sciences through beekeeping.

Once she had acquired the needed knowledge, Dorman had to decide where to place the hives. She considered several sites, but chose the home of her great-grandmother, Elizabeth Whaley, in North Philadelphia.

“She came from the Carolinas and purchased a house in North Philly in the ‘60s,” Dorman said. “When the plot beside it, a little less than an acre, became available in the ‘90s, she bought that too. I think about her a lot when I’m there,” said Dorman, who has four hives at that location. “My great-grandmother was known for her kindness. For example, women of the night used to seek clients on a nearby side street.

My great-grandmother gave food, clothes, and other help to the women, some of whom suffered from mental illness.”

With her hives set up in 2024, Dorman got mentoring from experienced apiculturists in the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild, a nonprofit on whose board she now sits. They taught her to listen to the bees.

Beekeepers check the hives.

Photo courtesy: Amma Dorman

“Bees will tell you everything you need to know,” she said. “Louder buzzing can mean distress. The queen makes a distinctive piping sound, sometimes to express dominance.”

On the other hand, bees’ usual low-pitched gentle buzzing has been described as a natural, relaxing sound bath.In fact, one company, Sound Oasis, sells recordings of bees’ buzzing as a sleep aid. In addition, the honey’s anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial qualities can help heal wounds, boost energy, and support digestive health, according to staff at the Mayo Clinic, which Newsweek ranks as one of the world’s top hospitals. Bees also fulfill the critical work of pollinating plants, a task essential for producing food, Dorman pointed out.

“Every August, I open my apiary for a free hive experience — a love offering to the community,” Dorman said. “It’s a chance to gather, connect, and share the sweetness of bees. We look at bees, discuss bee-friendly flowers like sunflowers, and the need to avoid harsh lawn pesticides.”

Participants get oriented to the space, learn safe practices, and suit up in protective clothing. Bee Day ends with honey tasting. Dorman will also sell her honey: 3 ozs. for $7, 6 ozs. for $12, and 12 ozs. for $15. For details, visit: https://honeymakingbizzness.com/misshoney or call: (484) 238-0692.

Besides Bee Day, Dorman will take part in the Philadelphia Honey Festival — a free, annual family-friendly event — on September 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wyck, located at 6026 Germantown Avenue. Dating from 1690, Wyck — once part of a large farmstead — sits on 2.5 acres. The festival, hosted in partnership with the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild, includes honey tastings, extractions, vendors, food trucks, and a beer garden which will serve, among other beverages, mead or honey-wine.

Learn more about Wyck’s Honey Festival at: https://wyck.org/philadelphia-honey-festival/.