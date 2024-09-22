The decision

In a video released on Wednesday, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced her support for 76 Place, the proposed stadium for the Philadelphia 76ers.

A man walks through the Chinatown neighborhood of Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Denise Clay-Murray

While there are still a lot of outstanding questions regarding 76 Place, the proposed downtown arena for the Philadelphia 76ers, Mayor Cherelle Parker answered one of those questions this week.

In a video released on Wednesday, Parker announced that she was supporting the $1.55 billion,18,500-seat arena. In addition to the arena, the project includes a residential building that is expected to include affordable housing and retail.

“I am proud to share that I’ve made my decision, and an agreement has been reached that will ensure that our Sixers are staying home,” she said. “My administration has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers for an arena in Center City and I will be transmitting the legislative package to Philadelphia City Council for its consideration where it must be approved.”

Calling the agreement “historic” and “the best financial deal ever entered into by a Philadelphia Mayor for a sports arena,” Parker said it was the right deal for Philadelphians because it represents $1.3 billion in private investment, the potential for hundreds of jobs, and a chance to provide an economic boost to an area in need of it.

Although Parker didn’t go into a lot of detail in the video, the deal includes a $50 million Community Benefits Agreement, which will allow those most impacted to weigh in on what they want in the agreement.

For groups that have supported the project like the Philadelphia NAACP Branch, Parker’s support brings a project that might mean economic development to a community that really needs it.

“We have a consensus of our branch members who believe that a Center City arena will bring economic opportunities to Philadelphia’s diverse communities,” said Catherine Hicks, the organization’s president. (Ed. Note: Catherine Hicks is also the publisher of the SUN.)

Parker made her decision a week after holding a crowded town hall meeting at the Pennsylvania Convention Center where residents of Chinatown, Washington Square West, and the Gayborhood were joined by members of the Building Trades Council of Philadelphia and other unions to let her know their feelings on the project.

Most of the people gathered at the town hall expressed concerns about the future of Chinatown due to its proximity to the proposed arena. As the mayor’s video was released to the public, Parker was in a meeting she had called with leaders from Chinatown and other stakeholders to share her decision.

One of the reasons why residents of Chinatown are so concerned about the arena is because they saw what happened to Washington, DC’s Chinatown when the Capital One arena was built. The community shrunk so much that there’s very little Chinatown left.

Parker promised to keep that from happening to Philadelphia’s Chinatown.

“To the good people of Chinatown,” she said. “I see you. I listened to you. I want your rich and vibrant community and proud history [not just to survive] but to thrive. I believe we have the best Chinatown in the nation, and I am committed to working with you to support it.”

For opponents of the plan, those words rang hollow. Debbie Wei, a community activist and member of the Save Chinatown Coalition, came to City Hall and was refused entry into the meeting that Parker was holding with leaders from the neighborhood.

It’s indicative of how Parker has treated the community throughout this process, Wei said in a statement.

“Mayor Parker still hasn’t met with Chinatown after all this time yet feels she can have a stance on whether our community should live or die,” Wei said. “This was never about one person, and this fight is far from over. We are going to fight this, and we are going to the mat. It’s on.”

The fight now heads to Philadelphia City Council, and all eyes will be on Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents the area. Squilla has promised to allow 30 days of public comment for residents of his district before introducing the legislation, so the earliest that the package of bills could be introduced is mid-October.

The $1.55 billion plan aims to build an 18,500-seat arena on East Market Street just south of Chinatown. The proposed site currently is part of the Fashion District Philadelphia Mall between 10th and 11th streets. The project also calls for a 395-unit residential tower, which the team says will include affordable housing units.