The learning curve

Sharif El-Mekki

Black educators from around the world will gather at the Philadelphia Marriott for the ninth annual Black Men in Education convening.

By Denise Clay-Murray

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, your child has a better chance of hitting the lottery than he or she does having a Black male teacher.

Black, non-Hispanic male educators make up 1.3% of the United States’ 3.8 million educators, according to the Center. In fact, in 40% of the nation’s public schools, there are no Black teachers at all.

For the past nine years, the Center for Black Educator Development, created by Philadelphia-based Sharif El-Mekki, has gathered educators from around the country to try and fix this through the Black Men in Education Convening. Educators and educational leaders from around the world will gather at the Philadelphia Marriott Hotel in Center City from Friday, Nov. 13 to Sunday, Nov. 15 to listen to and learn from speakers including Bettina Love, author of the book “Punished for Dreaming: How School Reform Harms Black Children,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator and author of “The 1619 Project,” and Chris Emdin, creator of the HipHopEd movement and author of the book “For White Folks Who Teach In The Hood…And The Rest of Y’all Too.”

At a time when diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and education itself are under attack by forces in Washington, events like BMEC gives Black educators from around the world a space to come together, learn new things, and provide the kind of support to each other that they may not be getting from anywhere else, said Orpheus Williams, the chief program officer for the Center for Black Educator Development.

“It’s community building,” he said. “Every year is a testament to finding ways to keep the community going and to bringing more and more educators into the community with us.”

In an interview with the SUN, Williams speaks about this year’s convening, the power of community, and how to discuss the need for Black educators at a time of overt hostility toward diversity as a whole.,

SUN: Thanks for giving us some of your time today, Dr. Williams. Can you talk a little about the Black Men in Education Convening?

OW: This is the ninth year, and all of them have been in the City of Philadelphia. We started in one room. Now we’re up to pushing 1,600 participants, so it’s the largest conference of its kind in the country. It’s a combination of main stage individual speakers, student speakers, panels, and then five breakout blocks where we have 15 different sessions across several different streams related to education, such as STEM, parent engagement, leadership development, and instructional design across the board. It’s definitely a learning experience, an inspirational experience, an opportunity to put a face to the name of educators you may not have seen in a year. It recognizes and highlights and lifts up many of the trailblazers in the City of Philadelphia as far as Black liberatory education, and then it gives people this sense of a call to action around withstanding those efforts to sort of quell not only their individual voices but the collective voices of Black educators around the country.

SUN: Is there a range of educators that come to the conference?

OW: It ranges from elementary and pre-K students all the way through retired principals, district leaders, higher ed professors and administrators. We try and get the entire spectrum in the room.

Actually, this year we’re making an even larger drive to get young people in the room, aspiring educators. BMEC is one of our programs. We have other programs that are directly pouring into our mission, which is supporting and rebuilding the Black teacher pipeline, and we know that that starts before people make professional decisions once they graduate from college. For some people, it starts in college. The seeds usually start in high school and middle school, so we have programming that starts as early as ninth grade to get students into this idea of, like, what does it mean to be a servant leader? What does it mean to be an educator that has values that are reflected in their classrooms. So, we invite the entire age and experience and aspirational spectrum to the space to learn about what does it look like to be a Black male educator, and then what are ways that we can pour into those who are either in the seat or aspiring to be in the seat.

We make sure that once they become a teacher or an educator that they stay in those roles, and that’s why our elders and or retired or alums in that space are so very important. They continue to be able to pass on their knowledge down to the aspiring folks that sometimes, depending on where they are geographically, find it very difficult to connect with someone who has had success as an educator, in their current set of environment circumstances, either socially or within the school system itself.

SUN: The conference is taking place at a time when there’s been a concerted effort to diminish the importance of education and the presence of Black people. That’s got to be a real challenge. How do spaces like BMEC help meet that challenge?

OW: It has always been challenging to sustain the success and the mental, emotional, spiritual, physical health of Black educators and the students they teach. So, we are able to adapt and adjust just based on our collective strength, but also the collective commitment and accepting the duty and responsibility. If we’re going to be educators, we got to teach more than what’s on the page, and it’s a lot of times what any educator may not experience in a more traditional preparation, or even an alternative preparation, when you internalize that there is a duty and responsibility that exceeds what the job description says. We’ve made that commitment in the face of many political changes, social and economic changes. And it has grown every year, despite all the things that have happened.

[BMEC] is something that people have come to rely on as a place, even when other spaces are dwindling, that they can come together and still get that practical information, resources, connection, and inspiration to keep going when they go back to their different corners of the country and of the of the of the globe, really, because we have an international participation as well as domestic.

SUN: I was going to ask about that. When I covered the convening last year, I met some educators who had come from around the world.

OW: Yes, we have a growing international contingent that comes from both the [African] continent and Black educators across Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, and South America as well. Again, because there isn’t a space of this magnitude anywhere else that we have found nationally, definitely, but globally as well, which means we’ve adjusted how we market the event. Next year is our 10th year. It’s a sort of a big deal. So, we’re already [thinking] what does this mean for international audiences, and how can we start to equip educators in different pockets of the globe to do this for themselves?

It’s a concept that we played around with last year that we’re going to implement next year for the 10th year, which is BMEC 101. We open up the design book and say, this is what we did to design this space for this number of people. Here are some questions that you should answer for yourself if you want to design this space where you go. So, in two years, we could come to you and say that we fully sponsor and support this version in Malaysia or Guyana or Ghana or wherever it may be.

We spent last year just feeling that out in some virtual focus group spaces, and there was a lot of interest in learning how to do it. Also, thinking about doing it across gender lines, so having a BEC or Black women’s version of what we’re doing is also something that we’re percolating on for year 10, and just having that be the big rollout year for these new additions and sort of spinoffs from the original conference.

SUN: If people are interested in coming to BMEC, can they still attend?

CW: Our official registration window closed on Friday, Oct. 9, and right now we’re taking folks off the wait list. We have a virtual option this year for the first time ever. So, let’s say you sign up for the waitlist, and you don’t get in to physically come. You’ll be offered a virtual option that allows you to get a sampling of those sessions throughout all three days. So, go to our website, https://thecenterblacked.org/professional-learning/bmec/.

SUN: Okay. Thanks so much Dr. Williams. I really appreciate your time.

CW: Thank you.