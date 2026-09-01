The Pennsylvania Insurance Dept. highlights free preventive screenings and services available to Pennsylvania women

Pictured (from left); Sara Goulet, special adviser to the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services; Dr. Florencia Polite, chief of the division of general obstetrics and gynecology at Penn Medicine; Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys; state Rep. Bridget Kosierowski; Dr. Pamela Levin, director of wellness in Penn Medicines department of obstetrics and gynecology; and Ashley Walkowiak, executive director of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women. (Photo/pacast)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — On August 26 — which is Women’s Equality Day — the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) highlighted the free preventive screenings and services available to Pennsylvania women at no-cost though their health insurance plan. PID hosted the latest stop of its statewide women’s health insurance informational tour in Philadelphia in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Human Services (DHS), the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women, joined by Penn Medicine.

The tour, running through September, is designed to directly connect with Pennsylvania women in their communities to highlight what life-saving preventive services are covered at no cost through their health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. At each stop, women are also able to ask questions and share their experiences navigating the health insurance system.

“Today is Women’s Equality Day, and we want to celebrate it by bringing this important insurance information to Pennsylvania women directly. All women deserve health care that is accessible and affordable,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “We know that understanding what is available through your insurance can be the first step toward taking charge of your health. Our informational sessions seek to remind Pennsylvania women what preventive care and services they are entitled to at no additional cost.”

“To my fellow Pennsylvania women, I want to remind you that not only is it okay to take time to care for your own health —it is vitally important you do so,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “In the U.S., heart disease and cancer are leading causes of death for both men and women. Prevention and early detection improve the outcomes of these diseases – adding years to your lives. That is why the Department of Health supports programs that provide free and accessible screenings for high blood pressure and breast and cervical cancers for women who do not have health insurance or are underinsured – cost shouldn’t be a barrier. I encourage all women to get their recommended screenings based on their age and risk factors.”

Cost should not be a barrier for preventive services. Staying up to date on preventive screenings and routine care can help women detect health issues earlier, make informed decisions, and stay healthier throughout their lives.

Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), most health insurance plans must cover many preventive health services for women at no out-of-pocket cost, meaning there is no deductible, copayment, or coinsurance when these services are received from an in-network provider. Covered preventive services include:

Annual wellness visits

Screening for urinary incontinence

Screening for breast cancer

Screening for cervical cancer

Screening for anxiety

Screening and counseling for interpersonal and domestic violence

Breastfeeding services and supplies

Contraception

Counseling for sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Screening for HIV

Screening for diabetes in pregnancy and after pregnancy.

“The Department of Human Services is proud of the work we have done over the last three years to support women’s health in Pennsylvania. A key part of that work is making sure women know that there are health care services available to them for free through Medicaid and most other health insurance plans,” said Department of Human Services Special Advisor Sara Goulet. “That is why we are proud to join with our agency colleagues to talk about preventive care and getting the important screenings and checkups we need to be healthy. PA DHS encourages all women who are eligible to make the most of their health care coverage and schedule an appointment with a health care provider today.”

A 2025 PID survey of women across the Commonwealth found that 31% of Pennsylvania’s women are very or somewhat unaware of the preventive services available to them at no-cost under the Affordable Care Act. The survey also showed that the top factors that influences a woman’s decision to receive preventive health care services was cost, finding a provider, and time constraints. In 2024, the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded PID $635,352 to improve women’s access to critical health benefits across Pennsylvania. With these funds, PID launched a multifaceted campaign this summer focused on awareness and education about the importance of preventive care. Pennsylvania women can find a full list of listening tour dates and locations on PID’s website at: www.pa.gov/womenshealth.

“Women’s Equality Day reminds us that equality is not just a principle we honor. It is a responsibility we carry forward,” said Ashley Walkowiak, executive director of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women. “Ensuring women have clear, reliable access to preventive health care is a core part of that responsibility.”

Pennsylvania women can learn more about health insurance by visiting PID’s Women’s Health Insurance webpage at: www.pa.gov/agencies/insurance/public-hearings-outreach-and-special-projects/womens-health.

PID urges Pennsylvanians who have insurance questions, or who wish to file a complaint, to visit: www.pa.gov/consumer or call: 1-866-PA-COMPLAINT (1-866-722-6675).