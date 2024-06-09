The Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Life Turning Point of Philadelphia, dedicates garden

ABOVE PHOTO: Members of the Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. pose in front of The Praise Garden, a positive addition to the facility. (Photo courtesy Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.)

The Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated celebrated the dedication of the “Praise Garden” with the residents of Life Turning Point of Philadelphia. The garden dedication took place on May 31 at the Life Turning Point of Philadelphia facility, which is located at 5200 Wayne Ave. in Germantown.

Life Turning Point of Philadelphia provides Christian transitional housing for homeless women and children, offering an 18-month program focused on life skills training and permanent housing assistance. The creation of this garden is a significant milestone in a partnership established in 2022 when the Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter celebrated its 95th Chapter anniversary.

A group photo of those involved with the project, including those families who will benefit directly from it. (Photo courtesy Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.)

Over the past two years, the Physical and Mental Health Committee has worked in intentional collaboration with Life Turning Point of Philadelphia resulting in a number of services, including the creation of a fruit and vegetable garden.

The dedication included a brief program, where members of the Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter and Life Turning Point of Philadelphia shared testimonials on the impact and power of the partnership.

“This garden is a testament to our commitment to supporting and uplifting women and children in need,” said Dr. Penny Sparks Nixon, chapter president. In her opening welcome, she said that “through the establishment of this garden we not only have the ability to promote greater health for the women within Life Turning Point of Philadelphia, but we can also foster community and self-sufficiency.”

To learn more about Life Turning Point of Philadelphia and to learn about ways to donate, visit: www.ltpphilly.org/howtohelphomelesschildren.