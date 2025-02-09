The Philadelphia Branch NAACP hosts swearing-in and installation service for new officers and executive committee members

By Thera Martin

On the first day of Black History Month, the Philadelphia Branch NAACP hosted a swearing-in ceremony and installation of officers and board members. The branch’s biannual election took place on November 16.

All NAACP chapters across the nation have traditionally hosted a swearing-in ceremony and installation services to invite family, friends, and NAACP members, and to have a nonpartisan legislative environment. After the officers and executive committee members were sworn in, Catherine Hicks, the branch’s president who was re-elected in November to a second term, spoke about the challenges ahead.

“On this day, as we have just completed taking our oaths of office, it is fitting that our first call to action be for unity and resilience in this time of uncertainty,” she said. “As we face challenges against diversity, equity and inclusion, known as DEI, we must continue to advocate for the initiatives and programs that uplift the African American community. We must come together with unwavering strength and purpose. As the African American community, we must not be distracted and stay focused on what’s really taking place.”

Phila. Branch NAACP President Catherine Hicks (l) and NAACP PA State Conference President Stacey Taylor

Photo: Photo Posse Studios

“There’s a lot going on, and we know it,” Hicks continued. “We have to make sure that we are vigilant in making certain that [what’s} going on doesn’t happen in our community. Now is the moment for us to amplify our voices and advocate for our rights and ensure that the progress we have fought for is not dismantled. We have a president who is attempting to remove all programs, holidays and assistance to Black and Brown communities. This was outlined in his Project 2025 report (created by the Heritage Foundation), so we should not be surprised.

But we should also not just stand by and allow it to happen. We are and [have] always have been a people of strength and resilience. This is the time to show what we are made of.”

Officers taking the oath.

Photo: Photo Posse Studios

Stacey Taylor, president of the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference, encouraged the local membership to keep pushing forward and to keep working on behalf of the NAACP.

“For 116 years, the NAACP has been on the front line, challenging injustice, dismantling systemic barriers, and advocating for policies that uplift African Americans and all Americans,” she said. “Today, many of our programs are under attack, and hard-fought progress is setting us back155 years. Our resilience is needed now more so than ever. Unlike our ancestors and forefathers, we weren’t built for this type of fight, but we’re ready for this type of fight. We have the ingenuity, we have the technology, we have perseverance, and we have the will. We have to stand firm in our mission and push forward to protect civil rights efforts and justice for all. Together we fight, together we win.”

The Philadelphia Branch NAACP Executive Committee Members for 2025

Photo: Photo Posse Studios

During the swearing-in of executive committee members, Taylor stressed that members repeated the following words twice: “I shall strive always, to keep the goals of the NAACP above any purely personal or individual interest, that might hinder the attainment of those goals. I ask the continued help of the Almighty God, in keeping this pledge.”

For the next two years, Hicks will serve as president of the local branch. Dr. Deshawnda Williams will serve as first vice president, second vice president is Donnell Martin, third vice president is Samuel Staten, Jr., secretary is Veronica Norris, assistant secretary is Brenda Myers, treasurer is Toshiko Reed and assistant treasurer is Dr. Lillie Coley. Newly elected executive committee members include Veronica Joyner, Tabb Bishop, Vanessa Fields, Lenise Miller, Cheryl Taylor, Audrey Coles, Renee Degree, Ronald J. Harper, Esq., Irving C. Jones, Zulaika Abdus-Salaam, Wali Smith, Leigh Owens, Veronda Williams, Larry Henderson, Sharon Losier, Annette Collier, Thera Martin, Chrystal Mattox, Makayla Myers, Chloe Youngblood, Samirah Bilal, Mersadies Bonilla, Zymir Brunson and Reginald Carter.

Philadelphia City Councilwoman At-Large Nina Ahmad, who is an active member of the local branch of the NAACP, was one of the dignitaries who was there for the ceremony. She shared that she is always looking to support the local branch and to support President Hicks. U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans was unable to attend the program, however, he sent a letter of congratulations to the local branch.

Just before delivering the benediction after the swearing in and installation, Rev. Albert Johnson reminded everyone in the room just how important the NAACP is.

“The NAACP means so much,” he said. “We don’t do a lot of things on Saturday afternoons here at Mount Tabor. Tomorrow is Communion Sunday. We had a funeral this morning here at our church. Also on Saturday afternoons, as I prepare for preaching on Sundays, I get into my meditation time. Our church would not be open on a normal Saturday, for special events. But the NAACP means so much, and I encourage you to not grow weary in doing well. Our people really need you right now. This is such a discouraging time that we are in, right now. We’ve been this way before, We have been discouraged before. We’ve been pushed down before. But like Maya Angelou said — “But still we rise.”

The NAACP Philadelphia Branch Unit # 2346: On the move

By Veronica Norris (Ms. V)

A picture is worth a thousand words.

The newly elected Philadelphia Branch slate of the NAACP presented an image of confidence, a sense of pride, and a spirit of “ALL IN” when they were sworn in and installed on February 1. The branch’s biannual election was held last year on November 16.

Thera Martin, Mistress of Ceremonies and Phila. Branch NAACP

communications chair

Photo: Photo Posse Studios

The swearing-in ceremony and installation services were held at Mount Tabor African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 961 N. 7th Street, in Philadelphia. It was most appropriate to have this event on the first day of Black History Month. One of the oldest civil rights organizations in the country, the NAACP was founded on February 12, 1909.

Thera Martin, the NAACP Philadelphia Branch communications chair, served as the event’s host and presented guests with a good overview of the program. Martin comes with years of experience in the fields of radio and television. She is an accomplished and established writer of countless articles in magazines, local and syndicated newspapers. She welcomed over 100 attendees, including NAACP members, friends, family members, religious and civic leaders, elected officials, people from the business community, as well as people representing the grassroots community.

Pastor Albert Johnson of Mt. Tabor AME Church

Photo: Photo Posse Studios

Pastor Albert Johnson of Mt. Tabor AME Church delivered the opening remarks and prayer, followed by the singing of what has been named the Black National Anthem, the singing of the National Black Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” led by Dr. Deshawnda Williams, the branch’s 1st vice president.

Dr. Deshawnda Williams, 1st vice president sings a spiritual.

Photo: Photo Posse Studios

Dr. Lillie Coley, assistant treasurer and minister, quoted from scripture, choosing as her text Philippians 2:2, which was on point, considering the current climate of the world and the moment in which the ceremony was being held. Afterward, Williams sang two heartfelt hymns, explaining their own Black history beforehand. Her powerful voice reached each side of the church walls and to the top of the towering ceilings. The emotional connection to the songs appeared to be experienced by all in attendance.

Dr. Lillie Coley, assistant treasurer, giving the opening prayer.

Photo: Photo Posse Studios

When you are a member of any organization, it is important to know its mission statement, as included below:

“Our mission is to achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.”

Among the honored guests and participants were State President Stacey Taylor, NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference, and State Secretary Johnnifer Harris. Taylor administered the oath and officiated the installation of the executive officers and the executive committee members.

The Philadelphia Branch NAACP executive officers

Photo: Photo Posse Studios

Taylor also recited the NAACP’s history, and the Call to Action was issued by NAACP Philadelphia Branch President Catherine Hicks.

Hicks, who was re-elected to serve a second term as president, is the first woman of color to hold that position at the NAACP Philadelphia Branch, Unit #2346.

A heartwarming thanks to the Honorable Congressman Dwight Evans for his congratulatory citation to the NAACP Philadelphia Branch, which was read by Thera Martin.

A moment of silence and prayer was also expressed on behalf of the victims and families of the plane crashes in Washington D.C. and in Northeast Philadelphia.

The light refreshments served in the banquet hall of the church were a welcome reminder of how good fellowship feels after enjoying an uplifting spiritual ceremony.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Thank you to the Honorable Councilmember Nina Ahmad for her presence. A shout-out to all our volunteers from the NAACP Philadelphia Branch traveling near and far from all over Philadelphia and the Tri-State area.

Special thanks to Pastor Albert Johnson, the Board of Trustees, and the staff of the Mt. Tabor AME Church.

The branch would like to encourage the community to celebrate the generational creativity and contributions of Philadelphia’s Black-owned businesses and more.

Again, congratulations to the NAACP Philadelphia Branch Unit # 2346 executive officers and executive committee members.