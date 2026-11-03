The Pioneers

Philadelphia City Council, along with the family and friends of former women law enforcement officers, honor the 50-year anniversary of their service.

Philadelphia City Council Office of Communications

During Thursday’s Philadelphia City Council meeting, Council honored the first 100 women to serve as patrol officers for the Philadelphia Police Department.

By Denise Clay-Murray

When former Mayor Jim Kenney made Christine Coulter the first woman to lead the Philadelphia Police Department as acting commissioner in 2019, he added to a history of women in the department that began back in 1976.

Back in 1974, Officer Penelope Brace was tired of losing out on promotions after spending 10 years in the Philadelphia Police Department. She knew that the reason for this was because she was a woman and women weren’t allowed to patrol the streets at the time.

So, Brace sued in federal court. And in 1976, a judge decided in her favor. Women would now be given the chance to serve their communities as police officers and 100 women were selected to be the initial group.

But while the courts were on the side of women in law enforcement, the old boys network that was the Philadelphia Police Department in 1976 didn’t make it easy, according to Harriet Farr, one of the women who were part of that historic group.

“It’s much easier now,” said Farr, who went on to become an instructor at the police academy for 20 years after spending 29 years on the street. “But back then, it was hard on us. You had to cut your hair down so you looked more like a man. You had to wear men’s clothing. You had to take a pregnancy test to make sure you weren’t pregnant while you were on the job.”

And the opportunities available to these 100 women weren’t all that plentiful, said Maureen Rush, another member of the group who went on to become vice president of public safety and superintendent of the University of Pennsylvania police department before retiring.

Councilmember Cindy Bass; (at podium) Krista Dahl-Campbell, Deputy Commissioner, Organizational Services, PPD; former PPD patrol officer Tara Holmes

Philadelphia City Council Office of Communications

“When we went to the police academy, we went to seven districts,” she said. “We didn’t have partners. We didn’t have GPS. In spite of that, we answered calls, and we took care of the citizens of Philadelphia. Along the way, the citizens of Philadelphia saw what was going on, and they wanted to help us more sometimes than the people who should have been training us.”

“But in all of it, the story of the 50th anniversary and 100 women is a story of grit,” she continued. “It is a story of determination, and it is a story that had to be written, even though we had no idea that 50 years ago this was going to be what it is today.”

On Thursday, Philadelphia City Council paid tribute to those 100 women with a proclamation presented during the body’s stated meeting. Joining the women from that historic group at the podium, a group that included Patricia Fox, the first woman to serve as the department’s Deputy Commissioner, were many of the women who followed in their footsteps to become leaders within the department.

Former Philadelphia patrol officer Harriet Farr

Philadelphia City Council Office of Communications

Although the courts had ruled in their favor and the women were able to start their careers as officers, the women still had to prove themselves, according to Margie Watson. Watson, who went on to become a detective in the department and her twin sister, Maria, who went on to become a published author and a sergeant in the Department of Public Safety at Haverford College, decided to join the department together.

“The first three years was really hard when we were in the police department because that was the pilot program, and [their fellow male officers] were trying to show that we were not able to do the work,” Maria Watson said. “But we showed them that we could do the work.”

The Philadelphia Police Department has been an active participant in the nationwide 30×30 Women In Policing initiative. The goal of this initiative is to increase the number of women in policing to 30% by 2030.

Currently, 22% of the Philadelphia Police Department is made up of women, said Myesha Massey, deputy commissioner of the Office of Community Partnerships.

She expressed gratitude to Council for honoring the women who made that possible.

“Thank you for this resolution and taking the time to acknowledge the five decades of women in service,” Massey said. “They didn’t just step into our streets; they broke down barriers, redefined public safety, and paved the way for every female officer who has followed in their footsteps. These women created a space, a department, and an organization with no ceilings. Their transformational public service leadership and courage to be great, allows people such as myself to stand in this position and serve the great citizens of this city.”

“To all the women of the 50th anniversary of Women in Patrol, both those who paved the way, those who have transitioned, and those who will continue to lead our communities today, Philadelphia thanks you,” she said.