U.S. Navy-funded Advanced Manufacturing classes begin at CCP, preparing Philadelphians for high-demand jobs

(Photo/Shutterstock)

Through a U.S. Navy-funded partnership with BlueForge Alliance, new Advanced Manufacturing classes at Community College of Philadelphia are officially underway. Nondestructive Testing classes began Oct. 6, and courses in Naval Welding begin Oct. 20.

The Nondestructive Testing and Naval Welding programs will provide skills essential for the Naval shipbuilding industry and will increase the Philadelphia-based talent pipeline that produces professional welders, nondestructive testing professionals, CNC machinists, and other critical workers needed in America’s maritime industrial base.

As classes begin under this exciting new partnership, we look forward to seeing our students start rewarding careers in Advanced Manufacturing,” said Dr. Alycia Marshall, interim president of CCP. “This expansion will create new opportunities for Philadelphia residents, offering meaningful jobs that support families and build strong communities. Philadelphia has a proud history as a city of skilled workers, and with the support of the U.S. Navy and our partners at BlueForge Alliance, CCP is proud to help grow and strengthen our workforce.”

The two new programs are part of the Advanced Manufacturing education improvement project, which was established by the partnership between the U.S. Navy, BlueForge Alliance, and CCP. Classes for both programs are taught at the College’s state-of-the-art Career and Advanced Technology Center in West Philadelphia. The facility underwent special construction to prepare for the new programs.

CCP offers Nondestructive Testing and Naval Welding as noncredit, advanced technical programs, providing students with education and training for careers in manufacturing and maritime industries. Naval welding and Nondestructive testing are two essential careers that have a high demand for new workers. In the Greater Philadelphia area, welders earn $54,000, and nondestructive testing specialists earn $77,000 per year on average.

The new programs offer hundreds of hours of hands-on experience, helping students develop and refine their skills in the classroom while preparing them for lifelong careers. Learners can earn professional certifications in as little as four and a half months.

This program is the first collegiate Nondestructive Testing program in the City of Philadelphia, and the Naval Welding program will be the first in the country to integrate Silicon’s Rapid Arc Welding (RAW) technology into hands-on student training. Both classes are full for the fall semester. The College invites anyone interested to apply for the upcoming spring semester, which begins in March of 2026. Scholarships will be available.

The Naval Welding Institute is an execution partner supporting CCP in this project.

Learn more about this exciting opportunity for Philadelphians at: www.ccp.edu/navy.