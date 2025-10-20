Image

10:22 PM / Sunday October 19, 2025

19 Oct 2025

U.S. Navy-funded Advanced Manufacturing classes begin at CCP, preparing Philadelphians for high-demand jobs

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 19, 2025 Category: Local Posted by:

(Photo/Shutterstock)

Through a U.S. Navy-funded partnership with BlueForge Alliance, new Advanced Manufacturing classes at Community College of Philadelphia are officially underway. Nondestructive Testing classes began Oct. 6, and courses in Naval Welding begin Oct. 20.

The Nondestructive Testing and Naval Welding programs will provide skills essential for the Naval shipbuilding industry and will increase the Philadelphia-based talent pipeline that produces professional welders, nondestructive testing professionals, CNC machinists, and other critical workers needed in America’s maritime industrial base.

As classes begin under this exciting new partnership, we look forward to seeing our students start rewarding careers in Advanced Manufacturing,” said Dr. Alycia Marshall, interim president of CCP. “This expansion will create new opportunities for Philadelphia residents, offering meaningful jobs that support families and build strong communities. Philadelphia has a proud history as a city of skilled workers, and with the support of the U.S. Navy and our partners at BlueForge Alliance, CCP is proud to help grow and strengthen our workforce.”

The two new programs are part of the Advanced Manufacturing education improvement project, which was established by the partnership between the U.S. Navy, BlueForge Alliance, and CCP. Classes for both programs are taught at the College’s state-of-the-art Career and Advanced Technology Center in West Philadelphia. The facility underwent special construction to prepare for the new programs.

CCP offers Nondestructive Testing and Naval Welding as noncredit, advanced technical programs, providing students with education and training for careers in manufacturing and maritime industries. Naval welding and Nondestructive testing are two essential careers that have a high demand for new workers. In the Greater Philadelphia area, welders earn $54,000, and nondestructive testing specialists earn $77,000 per year on average.

The new programs offer hundreds of hours of hands-on experience, helping students develop and refine their skills in the classroom while preparing them for lifelong careers. Learners can earn professional certifications in as little as four and a half months.

This program is the first collegiate Nondestructive Testing program in the City of Philadelphia, and the Naval Welding program will be the first in the country to integrate Silicon’s Rapid Arc Welding (RAW) technology into hands-on student training. Both classes are full for the fall semester. The College invites anyone interested to apply for the upcoming spring semester, which begins in March of 2026. Scholarships will be available.

The Naval Welding Institute is an execution partner supporting CCP in this project.

Learn more about this exciting opportunity for Philadelphians at: www.ccp.edu/navy.

Related Posts

Mayor Kenney Proposes Initiative to Make Community College of Philadelphia Tuition-Free for Full-Time Students Manufacturing has already made a comeback Honoring naval history: Five ways to keep museums afloat and history alive
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Week In Review

Districts around the US are mulling school closures as student enrollment falls

September 29, 2025

Share Tweet Email Thomasina Clarke poses for a photo outside Sumner High School Sept. 18, 2025, in...

Color Of Money

Millennials will spend nearly $400 on back-to-school, according to new research

September 14, 2025

Share Tweet Email BPT With pencils sharpened and backpacks zipped, American families head back to school facing...

Sports

Boots on the Ground

October 14, 2025

Share Tweet Email Jaron Ennis fighting Uisma Lima.Photo: Webster Riddick Jaron “Boots” Ennis destroyed Uisma Lima with...

Home and Garden

Upgrade your home this fall

September 22, 2025

Share Tweet Email Why now is the time to replace an aging HVAC system Family Features As...

Health

Half of Americans say protein has become a ‘premium’ ingredient and it’s worth the higher price tag: New study

October 9, 2025

Share Tweet Email BPT The protein is extra — and new Empower research reveals that 43% of...

SUNrise

cj speaks…Waiting on God

October 13, 2025

Share Tweet Email By cj Waiting on God can be one of the hardest things to do....

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff