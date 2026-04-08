Welcoming the world to Pennsylvania: Shapiro launches Visit PA Playmakers as the Commonwealth’s official 2026 welcome committee

Gov. Shapiro greets Eagles’ mascot, Swoop.

(Photos/ pacast.com)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — On March 31, Governor Josh Shapiro and Visit PA launched the Visit PA Playmakers, Pennsylvania’s official 2026 welcome committee that’s ready to meet visitors from around the world at some of the Commonwealth’s biggest moments this year.

Pennsylvania is primed to once again be in the national spotlight in 2026 as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia and host major events throughout the Commonwealth.

By leveraging global sporting and cultural moments, including the NFL Draft, the PGA Championship, the FIFA World Cup, America250PA, and the MLB All-Star Game, this people-powered initiative by Visit PA will turn major events into immersive experiences to drive interest in Pennsylvania, encourage visitors to come back for future trips, and spur statewide economic impact.

These events will be huge tourism and economic development opportunities for the Commonwealth, as millions of people will visit Pennsylvania. Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has rebranded Pennsylvania as the “Great American Getaway” and increased funding for Visit PA to nearly $60 million.

“The world is coming, and Pennsylvania is ready to host the biggest party ever,” Shapiro said. “As we celebrate this country’s 250th anniversary in the birthplace of American democracy, an unprecedented lineup of world-class sporting events will bring millions of visitors and billions of dollars in economic impact to the Commonwealth. Pennsylvania has long been a destination for unforgettable experiences, and the Visit PA Playmakers will be there to show visitors why Pennsylvania is the place to celebrate 2026 – and why you’ll want to return for years to come.”

Various Pennsylvania sports team mascots, including Philadelphia’s Phillie Phanatic, Gritty and Franklin the Dog, made an appearance during the announcement.

(Photo/ pacast.com)

“Philadelphia is proud and ready to help lead Pennsylvania into this historic moment. In 2026, our neighborhoods, our businesses, and our people will welcome the world for America’s 250th birthday, the FIFA World Cup, MLB All-Star Week, and more. This city has always shown what energy, grit, and heart look like. With the Visit PA Playmakers, we’re not just opening our doors, we’re inviting everyone to experience the true spirit of Philadelphia and the best of Pennsylvania. This is our moment, and we’re ready to shine,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker.

With Pennsylvania at the epicenter of international attention, including a headliner year for sports, the Visit PA Playmakers will be ready to welcome visitors while bringing energy, excitement, and unforgettable experiences to some of the Commonwealth’s biggest 2026 moments.

The rotating group of cultural connectors and fun creators are a people-powered initiative designed to bring Pennsylvania culture, creativity, and community to life during one of the most extraordinary years for Pennsylvania tourism in its history. These real people and recognizable characters will share in their own voices what they love about their communities across Pennsylvania, interacting with fans and visitors throughout this once-in-a-lifetime year.

Members of the popular West Powelton Steppers and Drum Squad perform.

(Photo/ pacast.com)

Living proof that Pennsylvania is the place to be in 2026 — and worth the trip for years to come — the PA Playmakers highlight the people, places, and passions that make the Commonwealth shine. From music and dancing to pop-up experiences, playful shenanigans, behind-the-scenes interactions, and heartfelt moments, the Playmakers will encourage visitors to extend their stay, discover new regions of the Commonwealth, and experience the full depth of Pennsylvania.

At major 2026 events, the PA Playmakers will:

Create surprise crowd moments, like parade-style entrances, drumlines, and pop-up performances.

Lead special programming, like pep rallies and mascot races.

Spotlight extraordinary Pennsylvanians and unsung community heroes.

Serve as live correspondents and content creators, conducting interviews and amplifying Pennsylvania pride in real time.

Each activation is intentionally designed to inspire visitors to explore Pennsylvania’s destinations, neighborhoods, and hidden gems, driving traffic to visitpa.com and encouraging travel across regions beyond host cities. The program will roll out throughout 2026 in phases, beginning today at its official launch in Philadelphia, and alongside major 2026 event partners, including the City of Philadelphia; America250PA; the Pittsburgh Steelers and Visit Pittsburgh, hosts of the 2026 NFL Draft; 2026 PGA Championship; Philadelphia Soccer 2026, organizers of the FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia; and the Philadelphia Phillies, host of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

The program will continue to activate at major 2026 moments, including:

2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, April 23–25

2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA, May 11–17

Commonwealth Concert Series across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, various dates May–June

2026 FIFA World Cup & Fan Fest in Philadelphia, June 14–July 19

United States’ 250th Anniversary Celebrations, July 4

MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia, July 11–14

“As we prepare to take the global spotlight for the 2026 NFL Draft, we aren’t just hosting an event — we are inviting the world to experience the tireless determination and innovation that drive our region,” said Jim Britt, VP of sports events at VisitPITTSBURGH. “Pittsburgh is a city of makers and forgers, defined by a culture of grit that has produced some of the greatest legends in football history. We are on the clock, and we can’t wait to welcome fans from across the Commonwealth and beyond to the Steel City.”

“Philadelphia and the surrounding region are known for their incredible passion for sports, and we’re excited to welcome spectators to Aronimink for the 2026 PGA Championship,” said Jackie Endsley, 2026 PGA Championship director. “As Pennsylvania prepares to host a historic lineup of global events, programs like Visit PA Playmakers highlight the pride and energy of communities across the state, and we’re proud to be part of a moment that will bring visitors from around the world.”

“In 2026 Pennsylvania is at the epicenter of global and national celebrations, and that is no surprise,” said Meg Kane, host city executive/CEO, Philadelphia Soccer 2026. “From America’s 250th Anniversary to the NFL Draft to FIFA World Cup™ and so much more, this is a moment of unity and pride among Pennsylvanians as we share the best of who we are and all our beautiful Commonwealth has to offer to the world. Pennsylvania has been chosen — by the NFL, PGA, FIFA, and Major League Baseball — to star on this global stage; and we intend to maximize this generational opportunity, ensuring that incredible events continue to choose the Commonwealth well into the future.”

“This is an exciting time as Pennsylvania takes the world stage through many historical events tied to America’s 250th birthday,” said Michael Harris, vice president, marketing and government affairs, Philadelphia Phillies. “As we celebrate this time in our nation’s history, we are proud to welcome fans and visitors to Philadelphia for an amazing lineup of MLB All-Star Week festivities leading up to the Midsummer Classic at Citizens Bank Park. This undertaking requires a unified team effort and Visit PA Playmakers will be an integral partner in shining a spotlight on our state.”

For more information about the Visit PA Playmakers program, visit: www.visitpa.com/2026/playmakers.