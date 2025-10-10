What you need to know about significant changes to SNAP benefits

On September 1, 2025, the federal government’s new rules mandating how long certain SNAP recipients can receive benefits (also known as food stamps) went into effect. These changes are a result of Congress passing the federal budget reconciliation bill, which became law in July 2025. Under the new federal laws, some SNAP recipients now must meet work requirements and report that they are meeting the requirement to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS). If SNAP recipients are not exempt or meeting this requirement, they will be limited to three months of SNAP benefits for a three-year period.

This is the first time that some Philadelphians are subject to this type of work requirement for SNAP benefits. If you are a current SNAP recipient or may be someone experiencing food insecurity and need support, here is what you need to know in order to protect your benefits.

What are the new changes to SNAP?

Under the new rules, to keep or become eligible for SNAP benefits, certain people will have to:

Meet SNAP work requirements that include working, volunteering, or participating in an education or training program for at least 20 hours a week (or 80 hours each month)

Report that they are meeting these work requirements.

Starting September 1st, 2025, these rules apply to you if you are:

Are between 18 and 54 years old

Do not have a dependent child under 18

Are considered physically and mentally able to work.

Starting November 1st, 2025, these rules apply to you if you:

Are between 18 and 64 years old

Do not have a dependent child under 14

Are considered physically and mentally able to work.

If these rules apply to you and you do not meet the work requirement, you will be limited to three months of SNAP benefits for a three-year period.

YOU MAY LOSE YOUR SNAP BENEFITS IN DECEMBER 2025 IF THESE NEW RULES AFFECT YOU!

For more information about the new rules and requirements, please visit the PA DHS website.

Who is not affected by the new work requirements?

The new rules do not apply to you as long as the County Assistance Office (CAO) knows that you are:

Working and making at least $217.50 per week

Under 18 or over 55 (this will change to 65 on November 1st, 2025)

A parent or guardian to kids under 18 (this will change to kids under 14 on November 1st, 2025)

Getting disability benefits like SSI or SSD

Pregnant

In school or a training program at least part-time.

Getting unemployment benefits or returning to work within 60 days

Taking care of a sick or disabled family member

Unable to work because of domestic violence

In drug or mental health treatment

If you have a health condition that reduces your ability to work, you can get your medical provider to complete a Medical Exemption form so you can keep your benefits.

What should I do?

Check if these rules apply to you.

Keep an eye on your mail and make sure to fill out any form you receive from PA DHS about your SNAP benefits.

If you have physical or mental health issues that reduces your ability to work, get your medical provider or therapist to fill out a Medical Exemption

If you are not exempt, see about job placement, training, or volunteer opportunities.

Communicate with the CAO and your caseworker about your situation.

Where can I get help finding food?

Check out the City of Philadelphia’s Food and Meal Finder to learn where to:

Pick up supplemental food and groceries

Get ready-to-eat meals

Access social services

Here are other links to food resources

feedingpa.org/find-food/local-food-pantries

sharefoodprogram.org/find-food

pa.gov/agencies/pda/food/food-assistance/food-security-in-pennsylvania/food-resources-for-pennsylvanians