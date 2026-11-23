From Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve, the outside of Philadelphia City Hall is transformed into holiday central. Photo credit: VISIT PHILADELPHIA®

New attractions, a new light show and a cocktail walk …

visitphilly.com

Philadelphia has a long and storied tradition of spreading holiday magic through events, light displays and attractions that have been family traditions for decades.

But each year, new and upgraded favorites spring up across the region, adding new traditions — including new holiday features (a 20-foot-tall illuminated banana tree!), new shopping experiences and new festive eats and treats — to time-honored staples.

While there’s no place like home for the holidays, we promise you won’t be ready to leave after a day exploring the newest things to do in Philadelphia’s holiday scene.

New Holiday Attractions & Events

Christmas Wonder at Luminescence Philadelphia at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter of Paul

November 19, 2026 – January 2, 2027 (select dates)

See the stunning architecture of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul like never before as Luminescence transforms the interior into a dazzling, 360-degree light show with video mapping and narration — all set to holiday music.

The Basilica invited Luminescence into the historic building as part of its Semiquincentennial programming.

Christmas Wonder features a live choir on weekdays, with a live orchestra joining the choir on weekends. Recorded music experiences offer a discounted rate on select days as well.

Don’t miss: Tickets are required.

Where: Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, 1723 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA

Philly’s headquarters for cold-weather fun, Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest beckons visitors to Penn’s Landing with an Olympic-size skating rink overlooking the Delaware River, a heated ski chalet-style lodge and winter garden, twinkling lights, fire pits and plenty of cozy seating. Photo credit: VISIT PHILADELPHIA®

Inaugural Holiday Lighting at Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts

Friday, November 20, 2026 | 6 p.m.

America’s first fine art school and museum — the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) — welcomes the holiday season in a new way this year, kicking things off with a free holiday lighting to launch PAFA for the Holidays.

See the Frank Furness-designed Historic Landmark Building — one of the finest surviving examples of Victorian Gothic architecture in the Americas — get a gorgeous glow-up for the season.

Don’t miss: The museum also offers a full slate of holiday happenings, including a make-and-take Family Holiday Studio and daily 2 p.m. concerts (December 26-31, 2026).

Where: Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

Miracle on 3rd at the Ministry of Awe

November 20, 2026 – January 15, 2027 (select dates)

For a quirkier holiday experience, head to Philly’s newest avant-garde art space — Ministry of Awe — for an immersive exhibition where guests become part of the spectacle.

The Miracle on 3rd holiday display starts off with an installation that gives new life to discarded and broken holiday materials.

Visitors take a starring role in the experience as they see themselves morph onto the face of a ginormous puppet (!) set up in the three-story atrium.

LumiNature at Philadelphia Zoo

Photo credit: VISIT PHILADELPHIA®

Don’t miss: Immersive sound and light shows every half hour top off the only-in-Philly holiday experience.

Where: Ministry of Awe, 27 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA

New experiences at holiday attractions

Cocktail Walk, 20-Foot-Tall Banana Tree

and More at LumiNature at the Philadelphia Zoo

November 19, 2026 – January 9, 2027 (select dates)

The Philadelphia Zoo’s annual immersive light display ups the wonder-factor this year, introducing several new highlights for 2026.

Keepsake Book of Wishes: Using your very own Book of Wishes, uncover clues about what the zoo animals want for Christmas as you explore new scenes created from the animals’ massive letters to “Santa Claws.”

New Light Sculpture: Snag a selfie at the new, 20-foot illuminated banana tree surrounded by glowing vines and rambunctious primates.

Inaugural LumiNature Cocktail Walk: Those 21-and-over can warm up with six tastings of spirited cocktails along a self-guided trail at the attraction’s first holiday cocktail walk. Separate tickets are required (Saturday, December 5, 2026).

Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Christmas Village

Photo credit: VISIT PHILADELPHIA®

Bonus Shopping Days, a Mac and Cheese Booth

and a Second Cocktail Bar at Christmas Village in Philadelphia

November 21 – December 27, 2026 (select dates)

Philadelphia’s endearing old-world charm gets a festive glow-up each holiday season as Christmas Village in Philadelphia transforms the city’s iconic LOVE Park and nearby City Hall into an authentic European holiday market.

New additions for 2026 include:

two extra days (December 26 and 27, 2026) to visit the village, giving shoppers an extra weekend of post-Christmas shopping

delicious new eats, including Chesapeake crab-loaded baked potatoes, a Churro split (a new take on the classic banana split), and a new booth dedicated entirely to mac and cheese; and

the addition of a second Snowflake Cocktail Bar, setting up right next to the LOVE statue and offering sweet sips, like the new toasted marshmallow martini.

Where: LOVE Park, North 15th & Arch streets, Philadelphia, PA

Expanded Fire Pit Zone, New BBQ and a New Bar

at Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

November 27, 2026 – February 28, 2027

Philadelphia’s Delaware River waterfront gets a snazzy seasonal makeover each winter when Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest returns.

New for 2026 highlights include an expanded fire pit zone, with a new dedicated s’mores station. The Lodge returns with a new barbecue spot: Brazza Brazilian Barbecue serves up authentic bites like coxinhas and pão de queijo.

Plus, a new bar pops up inside the skate house, perfect for grabbing sophisticated sips while playing retro arcade games.

Know before you go: The attraction accepts reservations for ice skating and cozy cabin rentals.

Where: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA