Image

3:31 AM / Thursday April 3, 2025

31 Mar 2025

Will Smith gets a street named in the Philadelphia neighborhood where he was born and raised

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 31, 2025 Category: Local Posted by:

Will Smith holds up a street sign during a ceremony to name a street after him in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
(Alejandro A Alvarez /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHILADELPHIA — In West Philadelphia, where he was born and raised, now there’s a street called Will Smith Way.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and city leaders honored the Oscar and Grammy winner on Wednesday, renaming a street next to Smith’s old high school.

Will Smith with mother Caroline Bright attends a ceremony to name a street after him in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
(Alejandro A Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

“Philly, I love you. I am yours. You are mine,” Smith said at a ceremony along a section of 59th Street that now bears his name.

He reminisced about learning the values of hard work and education from his mother and father before hitting it big as an actor and rapper.

“Nobody gets an easy ride,” he said. “That was one of the things these streets of Philadelphia taught me: that there’s nothing wrong with a hard day’s work.”

Among those who came out to see him was a former teacher who was the first to call him “Prince Charming” — a nickname he changed up a bit for the 1990s TV show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” in which Smith played a teenager from Philadelphia who goes to live with relatives in Los Angeles.

“The name The Fresh Prince’ was coined in that building,” Smith said, pointing back at Overbrook High School. “I added the ‘fresh’ because it was hip-hop slang.”

At right is Julian L. Graham, principal, Overbrook High School, presenting actor and rapper Will Smith with a school jacket during a ceremony to name a street after him in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
(Alejandro A Alvarez /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

Smith will release his fifth studio album “Based on a True Story” on Friday. It’s his first music project in two decades since “Lost and Found.”

He won Grammys for “Summertime,” “Men In Black,” “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” He’s also starred in the movies “Bad Boys,” “Men in Black” and “King Richard.”

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailWitness: Michael Jackson’s doctor interrupted CPR Public safety, street closure details for the Eagles Championship Celebration City of Philadelphia travel and closure information in preparation for World Meeting of Families and Papal visit
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Color Of Money

Spring into financial security: Refresh your fraud awareness this season

March 16, 2025

Share Tweet Email BPT As flowers bloom and the days grow longer, it’s the perfect time for...

Seniors

Coronary Artery Disease: Get ready for American Heart Month and get screened with the latest technology

February 23, 2025

Share Tweet Email BPT Your heart beats about 100,000 times daily, bringing oxygen and nutrients to every...

Sports

George Foreman, the fearsome heavyweight who became a beloved champion, dies at 76

March 23, 2025

Share Tweet Email In a Thursday, July 23, 2015 photo, George Foreman, former heavyweight boxing champion who...

Fur Babies Rule!

Festive foods for your dog this holiday season

December 23, 2024

Share Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES Bring on the list-making, gift-giving, party-going time of year. The holiday season...

Commentary

Guest Commentary: The power of economic boycotts — Part 2

March 9, 2025

Share Tweet Email North Carolina’s NAACP leader The Rev. William Barber speaks at a news conference on...

Health

Harness the power of walking: The benefits of being physically active

March 30, 2025

Share Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES A walk isn’t just good for your body; it’s a simple, powerful...

tierney

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff