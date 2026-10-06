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12:30 AM / Wednesday October 7, 2026

6 Oct 2026

Young announces over $1M in funding for area projects

October 6, 2026 Category: Local Posted by:

HARRISBURG, Sept. 16 – State Rep. Regina Young (D-185th Dist.) has announced that four projects in her legislative district have been awarded state funding for a total of $1,071,224. The funds were awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority through the Local Share Account, which distributes money for eligible community and economic development projects from state gaming revenues.

Rep. Regina Young
(Photo/Pa. House)

Two projects are located in the South and Southwest Philadelphia areas of the 185th Legislative District:
• $250,000 for police station renovations at the Philadelphia International Airport.
• $150,000 for Sharing Excess to purchase vehicles to help distribute donated food to local food banks and compost to local ag programs and gardens.
Two projects are located in the Delaware County areas of the 185th Legislative District:
• $463,250 for renovations and modernization for Colwyn Borough Hall.
• $207,974 for the Tinicum Township Police Department to purchase and upfit three police vehicles.

“This funding will go directly into improving public safety and access for our communities, which is a great use of LSA monies,” Young said.

“Our Delaware County public infrastructure has been in real need of modernizing, so the continued renovations of Colwyn Borough Hall and improved ability for timely response by Tinicum Township police is long overdue and welcome. I’m also thrilled to support public safety improvements at the airport and assist Sharing Excess with obtaining new vehicles to help with their mission to improve food insecurity in Philadelphia and Delco. LSA funds should be used for uplifting quality of life and the public interest. These investments show how we can do so much more when we work together.”

For more on the LSA program, visit: www.dced.pa.gov/programs/local-share-account-lsa-statewide.

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