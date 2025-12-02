ACE-ing your health

Gathering and using data to make healthcare more equitable is the purpose of a new partnership between the NAACP’s Center for Health Equity and Sanofi.

By Denise Clay-Murray

Philadelphia is considered the City of Eds and Meds.

But according to a study done by the NAACP’s Center for Health Equity and Sanofi Pharmaceuticals, it’s not necessarily the City of Grocery Stores, Green Spaces, or believe it or not, Pharmacies.

Those were among the results unveiled during a program unveiling the study, “From Coast-to-Coast: Data Driven Solutions for Health Equity” held recently at Temple University’s Kline School of Medicine in North Philadelphia.

The study is part of the NAACP’s Center for Health Equity and Sanofi Pharmaceutical’s ACE Your Health effort, which utilizes city-based research, community best practices and emerging technologies to improve health outcomes for all.

Philadelphia was one of 10 cities — Los Angeles, Cleveland, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Newark, New Jersey, Charlotte, North Carolina, Atlanta and Houston are the others — where 23,000 people were surveyed about their community and where it stands from a healthcare perspective, said Dr. Deshawnda Williams, chair of the Philadelphia NAACP branch’s Health Committee.

MS Now Political Contributor April Ryan and Councilmember and chair of Council’s Committee on Public Health and Human Services Dr. Nina Ahmad

“We thought it was important to capture the concerns of members in our community, primarily the Black and Brown community, and to talk about what some of the challenges and issues you face with health disparities,” Williams said. “Is it the lack of resources? What solutions can we come up with? So, it was decided to collect the data and have a conversation.”

While the survey was done nationally, it was important to localize it, said Tanisha Sullivan, head of external engagement and health equity strategy for Sanofi.

“This isn’t just about a survey for us,” she said. “This is about the insights that we now have from the survey that doesn’t just speak to challenges, but also speaks to the assets that are here, and puts us in a position now to not only respond to the challenges, but look at what can we scale, what’s working in Philly that we might be able to share with another part of the country.”

The conversation began with a panel discussion moderated by White House correspondent, Washington Bureau Chief and MS Now Political Contributor April Ryan and featuring Philadelphia City Councilmember and chair of Council’s Committee on Public Health and Human Services Dr. Nina Ahmad, Dr. Chris Pernell, director of the Center for Health Equity, and Dr. Roger Mitchell, president of the National Medical Association.

Because the current federal healthcare system has decided that certain data, much of it regarding traditionally marginalized communities, isn’t important to maintain or update, the survey and the data it provides is important, Pernell said.

“Right now, our data is actually under threat,” Pernell said. “Public health data is either being removed or is being minimized. The greatest data points are your experiences. So, this survey represented an opportunity to hear from frontline communities.”

What makes this data important is that it also takes into consideration the social determinants of health, Mitchell of the National Medical Association said. Without knowing what people are dealing with, and how that impacts their health, makes solving their health issues tougher, he said.

“W.E.B. Dubois talks about the major areas of policy. It’s education, economics, housing, healthcare and criminal justice. And if he was around today, he would talk about environmental justice as well,” Mitchell said. “When our organizations, whether they are federal or local organizations, are not putting the resource into collecting accurate and timely data then we can’t respond.”

If you would like more information on ACE Your Health, the survey, and how you can use this information to better inform your healthcare decisions, visit: www.naacp.org/ace-your-health.